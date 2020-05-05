Suspended between love and rage

Long before the order was reduced to "shelter in place," my brain was telling me to withdraw. Last year was not a good year for me. I fought for the job; They broke my heart. My instinct was to isolate myself; from distance. What a lucky turn, then, to receive a state sanctioned reason for doing so. Give up obligations, commitments and responsibilities. I can allow my worst habits to overtake me, following self-destructive impulses and inflicting pain in ways I think I can handle. It won't help, but it would anyway.

I have never been lonely, but I don't feel lonely. Around me, people from all the communities in which I have been part of are reaching the distance, trying to close it: my union brothers, my comrades in the Democratic Socialists of America, tenants and labor activists that I met in the course of my report and my own organizing work. Burned after two and a half years at DSA, I had taken a break from organizing since last summer, but the pandemic has given me no choice but to re-commit. I have been welcomed with open arms (digital). Friends who were not especially political, or who did not consider themselves as such, are now doing mutual aid work, speaking of the pandemic not only as a health crisis but as a political crisis. Whether out of conviction, despair, or need (or some combination of all three), people are organizing: for the rent and job strike, for their friends, family, and neighbors, for their survival.

But video calls, group chats, and email threads don't replace the in-person meeting. There is no replacement to see how we share space between us; for observing the unconscious changes in people's bodies as they deal with the questions that shape their lives; for joining voices on a picket line, or taking to the streets on a march, or running away from the police. You can't ask someone to take a chance on you if you don't have their trust, and it's hard to win someone's trust without sharing embodied experiences.

Video calls with more than half a dozen people are particularly anxious. Who is talking? Am I talking too much? Should I stop talking? What am I saying? Someone else please speak. Everyone stop talking. All please dumb. You are muted. We are on time for this section of the agenda. Are we voting on this? How are we voting on this? Can we please stay on topic? Still, I am grateful for that anxiety. me want hear voices; I want crosstalk and awkward silences. I need to be reminded that I am part of something bigger than myself, even though I remain, for the most part, physically isolated.

Beneath the surface of worry, boredom and distraction, I feel a contradiction: two deep, cross currents of love and anger. I am very grateful for everything I have in my life, and I am very angry all the time. This was true even before we found ourselves experiencing a global pandemic. It is deeper now. I blame myself for not having the language to express it. I try to focus on the enormous effort that so many people are making to prepare for what comes next, to ensure that we balance out when restrictions on our movement are lifted. When I feel an urge towards psychic self-harm, I do pull-ups. Or smoke a cigarette. Or pet my cat.

What comes next? I do not know. I'm not sure anyone does. It's hard to know when there is no solid timeline, when the ground is constantly changing, and it takes all of our effort to stay on our feet. More than 22 million people. I have applied for unemployment benefits in recent weeks. Forty million are predicted be out of work in June. Probably more. Our slum president takes the opportunity to send trillions of dollars to wealthy allies, while the opposition party, save for a few outliers, lacks the imagination and will to seize the moment, to demand the necessary changes to address the issues that brought us to this point.

For many of us, life has stood still in recent weeks. But not for everyone. The fundamental truth articulated by Marxism is visible to all, in the state's own language: "essential workers". Workers, that is, they are essential. Workers make the world go round. And now they start to get sick and die. Health workers, supermarket workers, transit workers.

Celebrities and politicians tell us that we are all in this together, but we are not. I think of those who have already lost family members to this virus and cannot gather to mourn them for fear of spreading the disease even further. I think of those who are pregnant. I am thinking of those who must risk exposing themselves in order to rent or pay debts, possibly taking the disease to their own homes and infecting their loved ones. I think of those locked up in prisons, jails and detention centers, waiting for the virus to reach these already hellish places. "The disease is out there," said Hakim, who is incarcerated in Virginia. "You don't understand. It catches you.

I find myself thinking: There can be no forgiveness after this. We must be ruthless and unforgiving. For too long, the providers of despair have escaped their calculations. Your time is up. People are understandably afraid. They should be mad. And then I stop, because it feels ridiculous even to think such things, much less write them on the Internet. I am uncomfortable with the deep feeling required to be able to say, in all sincerity, that the capitalists' condemnation is upon them. It is both a wish and the truth.

Perhaps this is because the distance between where we are and where we need to be is very great, an abyss, really. For a brief 10 days, between the Nevada and Super Tuesday committees, it seemed that Bernie Sanders' campaign (faulty although it may have been) might be able to build a bridge across that abyss, taking us not to the final destination, but to put us on the road. Instead, the Democratic Party consolidated its efforts to stop Sanders, betting that despite his popularity and the popularity of his policies, many voters would opt for the familiar and loyal to the establishment. It turned out to be a good bet.

No matter who is president inaugurated in January 2021, workers will have to report to jobs they hate, take orders from bosses who don't respect them, and hand over their wages to owners who despise them. The concentration camps that house tens of thousands of migrant workers will not be emptied. Prisons and prisons will still be built and filled. Relentless storms loom in the distance. Somewhere, the next pandemic lurks.

The most important job to do now is not just to provide people with the help and resources they need to survive the immediate moment of the crisis, but to do it in a way that generates power and preparedness for future crises. Organization is not just about resilience, but also about risk. It is about looking beyond the present towards a shared political horizon. It is about imagining together a world that could be otherwise.

We must reach that distance too. If we fall, so be it. Or we can find another way to avoid it.