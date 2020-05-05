Suspect wanted in Dallas area Stolen robbery arrested in DeSoto – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – DeSoto Police say an alleged criminal is off the streets.

Police arrest the robbery suspect, Kadeem Xavier Reeves, Monday at a home in DeSoto.

%MINIFYHTML2bfc71cd15d7bd2847b0a13ddaca228d12%

DeSoto detectives and patrol officers coordinated the shooting of Reeves safely, the police department said in a press release.

Reeves faces multiple burglary and robbery charges for a series of crimes committed throughout the Dallas area in recent months.

Reeves, 26, is a Dallas resident whose last reported crime occurred on Thursday, April 23, in Cedar Hill, where police said he assaulted and wounded a service station employee during a robbery.