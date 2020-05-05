The Supreme Court released a statement Tuesday night revealing that Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg received non-surgical treatment for a benign gallbladder condition earlier in the day. At the time of the launch, Ginsburg was said to be "resting comfortably" at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

Ginsburg is a staunch liberal known for her civil rights views, including the landmark case that the Virginia Military Institute opened to women.

His dissent in recent years has represented a rallying cry for Democrats when the Supreme Court has moved to the right.

Ginsburg, now 87, has been plagued with health problems in recent years, including four episodes of cancer and three ribs fractured from a fall in his office.

The news comes when the court began Monday, for the first time in its history, listening to oral arguments by teleconference. Also for the first time, those arguments are broadcast live.

Ginsburg plans to participate by conference call from the hospital on Wednesday and hopes to leave Johns Hopkins "in a day or two."

Here is the full text of the Supreme Court statement:

Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition, this afternoon at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. Following oral arguments Monday, the judge underwent outpatient tests at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., which confirmed that he suffered from a gallstone that had migrated to his cystic duct, blocking it and causing an infection. The judge is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral argument teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital. She hopes to stay in the hospital for a day or two.