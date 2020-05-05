Summer Walker and London on da Track Hint in Reunion on Instagram Photos

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Playing Games & # 39; and the record producer, who are said to have parted ways in April, seem to rekindle their romance after sharing photos of the same place at the same time.

Summer hiker and London on the track It may be giving your relationship another chance. After separating last month, the R&B singer and rapper / songwriter sparked reunion rumors after sharing matching photos on their respective Instagram pages.

The London photo, released on Monday, May 4, showed him relaxed as he read a book near what looks like a swimming pool. The photo also captured the green neighborhood against the backdrop of a mountain. "Sometimes success is the source of happiness. Other times happiness is the source of success," he captioned, possibly sharing a quote from the book he read.

Meanwhile, Summer shared her photo on Instagram Stories. He showed a glimpse of a man, whose face is not seen, with the view of the same mountain, hinting that they were in the same place at the same time. It also means that they are currently quarantined together.

The divided rumors of Summer and London emerged last month. According to The Neighborhood Talk, the couple decided to end their relationship in March and that the decision was mutual. After their breakup, Summer is also said to be focusing on herself, while the record producer has been working with other artists.

However, neither Summer nor London confirmed their breakup reports.

However, the couple is known to have a roller coaster relationship. The two started dating after working together on their debut album "Over It" last year. The 24-year-old singer announced in October that they had parted ways, only to recover less than 24 hours after London surprised her on stage during her London show. He brought gifts that included a giant stuffed unicorn and a rose. Apparently, the sweet surprise moved her because in the next moment, the two kissed and made up in front of the sea of ​​screaming fans.