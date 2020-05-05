Subway, Chick-fil-A adjust to social distance as coronavirus pandemic continues – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Some of the most popular restaurants in the United States have to be creative to survive in the era of social estrangement.

Confined primarily to street vending, takeaway, and delivery services, many food establishments are implementing new services, products, and approaches.

For example, Subway has launched a food collection and contactless delivery service. Subway Grocery is now available at 1,200 locations in 35 states. The website indicates that new states and locations are added every day.

Subway Grocery allows you to order items online for your contactless pickup or delivery. Someone has to try this and tell us how it is. https://t.co/9fnDICaoDG – Takeaway food (@thetakeout) April 30, 2020

Almost anything that can be created by a Subway sandwich artist is now available for you to build at home. That includes his favorite Subway bread, a wide variety of protein, cheeses, fresh vegetables, plus two-pound bags of signature soups, bags of bulk gravy, plus cookies, chips, and drinks.

And as more people eat at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, more restaurants offer meal kits.

Chick-fil-A will begin selling a chicken and parmesan kit for two (for $ 14.99) starting May 4, and it can be delivered or ordered at the drive-thru.

Chick-fil-A is launching a food kit as more people eat at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/Fm8GZpnhdC – CNN Business (@CNNBusiness) April 30, 2020

Kit includes two breaded steaks, marinara sauce, cheese, and a side of creamy garlic-lemon pasta. Customers can trade breaded steaks for grilled or spicy chicken. The chicken is precooked, so customers only have to reheat the steaks at home.

And the owners of Fat Rice, one of Chicago's most beloved restaurants, believe that dining out, as we knew it before COVID-19, is over.

As things will probably never be the same again, Fat Rice closes as a restaurant and reopens as a grocery store. https://t.co/K0pQCFG0sk – Takeaway food (@thetakeout) April 29, 2020

Restaurants have closed but will open Fat Rice Mart instead, selling items from the Asian and Portuguese pantry, wine and beer, and meal kits with ingredients and recipes so customers can make their own Fat Rice dishes at home.

Instead of 70 employees (who were fired and sent home with food packages when Illinois instituted their stay-home order in mid-March), it will have just eight.