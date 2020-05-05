Studio document shows movie winnings are not an easy game to play – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: When the fable directed by Danny Boyle Yesterday Launched last June, it was seen as a bright spot for counterprogramming at a time when Toy Story 4 box office property leading to Spider-Man: away from home.

The movie Universal / Working Title, which grossed more than $ 153.7 million worldwide, was successful enough to include it in a list of Up News Info's 2019 Outliers, Smaller Movies with Huge Winnings, at our recent movie revenue, which is estimated to earn $ 45 million in net profit. However, it is a different story when it comes to accumulating net points in movies like these.

Up News Info slipped a net earnings participant sheet into Yesterday, And according to that document, the Beatles-themed romantic movie is still in the red for as much as $ 88 million.

Participants' net win sheets are quite different from the movie's profit and loss statements we released during the tournament. A net profit participant sheet specifically shows the profitability of the film relative to a person's specific agreement, and is often burdened with large expenses that are not necessarily subtractions from a film's bottom line, but only that specific participant's agreement . What this document shows is that while movies make a profit for the studio, they don't necessarily make a profit for everyone involved.

It is difficult to get hold of these net earnings documents. The Up News Info previously rocked the city ten years ago with its report that the 2007 Warner Bros film Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix Despite raising more than $ 942 million worldwide, it showed that the sequel participant was losing money to the tune of $ 167.3 million.

Yesterday It's not that egregious, but it still shows that taking net points can be a dumb task even though studios are making money and have invited talents to share the risk and potential rewards. Something to keep in mind: Cash break-even participants and gross participants rank higher than net-profit participants, the latter generally reap a financial advantage when a movie is a massive hit.

So what is going on here in the Universal document below?

Let's start with the production cost for Yesterday, shown here for $ 41.3 million. But no Yesterday supposedly costing $ 26 million net after UK tax credits? Essentially, the participant is not obtaining the benefit of that tax credit, or the tax credit has not yet been paid to the study. That $ 41.3M makes sense when you consider that the studio allegedly disbursed $ 10M just for the use of Beatles songs. Universal finances and has full equity in Working Title films.

A great touch for the participant here are YesterdayDistribution fees of $ 22.89 million, which are very different from the distribution expenses listed at $ 81.47 million. The biggest figure is actual spending on promoting the Himesh Patel-Lily James movie, which includes a $ 75.4 million global marketing line. That distribution fee number represents the overall cost for the studio in distributing the film worldwide, an uncaptured expense in the production cost of the film or the line of marketing costs. When it comes to a participant with net earnings, distribution fees are generally calculated at around 30% of total revenue.

There is also an administrative fee (essentially overhead) charged to the participant, which is $ 6.25 million here, and interest of $ 4.6 million, which is the allocation of study loan costs based on production costs. It is standard in any participant agreement with net study earnings that such items affect net earnings.

Please note that not all TV and video revenue has been made here for Yesterday; that the details of your financial statement below are intermediate and not definitive (the statement is for the period from October to December 2019). Still, this is insightful insight into how the profit point machine works. Our financial sources believe that $ 68 million in global television revenue will be made to Yesterday, along with another $ 8M in total net video revenue (in addition to what is already $ 2.4M for video and streaming). Combined, that's $ 78.4M.

So when it comes to Universal making money on Yesterday, Based on this sheet, our sources tell us that we should take the current loss of – $ 87.7M, then withdraw the distribution fee of $ 22.89M, then take into account the estimated remaining tax credit of $ 15.3M, another $ 8M in global video plus the $ 68 million in global TV revenue in the film's most column. The estimated net profit for Universal would be around $ 26.5 million.

However, our sources believe that for the for-profit participant, Yesterday It is not an easy game to play.