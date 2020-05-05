Struggling with the Big Lasagna

On Sunday, I sat in front of my phone at 7 p.m. and I saw Samin Nosrat eat #thebiglasagna from a beautiful mottled ceramic plate and answer questions from over 4,000 peopleing her on the Instagram page @nytcooking. The dinner was the result of a week-long campaign for so many people in the United States to make a huge lasagna from scratch and then eat it at the same time as Nosrat, who is one of the most charming and effervescent personalities on television.

For many people, this was not a difficult sale. But I thought about whether or not I wanted to spend most of a very enjoyable Sunday making béchamel and trying homemade lasagna noodles without a pasta machine. At the grocery store, I wrote the ingredients for the lasagna, but got off the track immediately, picking a real mix of items, but none of that for the lasagna. Several people I follow on Instagram shared their #thebiglasagna trips, most of which seemed very laborious. It was a beautiful day outside. I was confident in my decision to abstain.

Tuning into Nosrat's big Sunday social dinner on Instagram Live was a test I took to find out if I really hated these kinds of social interactions as much as I thought. "Hanging out" with other people, in the past few weeks, has become nothing more than a poor facsimile of its previous iterations. Zoom and Google Hangouts do the job if work pretends you're in the same room as your loved ones, but they both feel better for meetings and nothing else. House Party, an application that tries to disguise the fact that its users are speaking on a screen and not the real faces of the people they care about, is the only suitable tool for socially distanced interaction with groups of people, because something about the The technology comes close enough to reproduce the feeling of speaking in a room rather than on a screen. Perhaps there is no point in opposing these methods of communication; right now, they are all we have. But if we want to get any pleasure out of this miserable shared experience, it should be spent complaining about things we can't change, drinking a little water and getting on with our day.

That attitude has helped me overcome most of life's slings and arrows since before the pandemic, but it's hard to be such a bitch now, so I have tried to incorporate myself into this new form of social interaction with variable results. I will gladly answer a FaceTime at any time of the day, but I need at least 10 to 15 minutes to mentally prepare for a Zoom. Interactions with friends and loved ones have become easier as the days go by, especially since I am so grateful to see someone else's face that any lingering bad attitude about the nature of our communication wears off once the blockage has started. .

However, extensive social interactions with strangers through any of these means still don't feel quite right. Recently, Instagram Live has become a minefield of live stories, an excess of content from another source. Entering a Live by mistake and discovering that you are one of the only three people there is hell; The current label suggests that it's okay to get out immediately and not feel a bit of guilt. The live format includes a scrolling nightmare of a text font at the bottom, a river of questions, comments and concerns, and that's perhaps the worst part. Otherwise, it's frictionless – an experience that could be a suitable temporary replacement for in-person interaction, if it weren't broadcast to everyone who follows you on Instagram.

I tried a yoga class through Instagram Live and found it difficult to follow or feel any real connection. A ballet class taught by a former Glossier employee streamed live directly to my phone was a little better, but it wasn't the same as being there in person. Unlike Zoom, Google Hangouts, or a friend's FaceTime surprise, both the intimacy and immediacy of a live feed are perfect for celebrities and influencers. We are all bored at home, and the live broadcast is boring equalizer: Famous people really are like us, as they gladly show us as often as possible, in an attempt to avoid inertia and stay relevant.

Enter the cowardly minds behind the New York TimesVirality attempt and #thebiglasagna. Nosrat is one of the most charming and effervescent personalities in today's food media and one of the few people whose personality he could tolerate in this rubric. In a test Posted on April 27, Nosrat wrote that although the realities of social estrangement are hard to get used to, especially when it comes to communication, there are ways to avoid it.

So, I wonder what it would be like if we rejected all of our expectations and turned up to be together, no matter how flawed our kitchens, how messy our kitchens are, and how rusty our abilities are? What if we all get together, light the candles, use the good china, for a meal of good food, good wine and wonderful company, the only way we can right now?

The #thebiglasagna was a possible solution to this puzzle, urging its participants to tHe mentioned a big lasagna from scratch and then eat that lasagna "together" with a group of strangers, the easiest way for celebrities, influencers and randos to forge an intimate connection with their fans.

Using Instagram Live has apparently increased 70 percent during the month of April, because people generally don't like being alone. The human drive to share our daily activities virtually in the absence of physical interaction lends itself perfectly to the medium, to medium results. Personally, the only Instagram lives I see watching are beauty tutorials from Katie Jane Hughes and Harriet Hatfield, the two makeup artists whose posts and live videos I gladly consume. Otherwise, Instagram lives are boring and messy or boring. No one really wants to date someone like that, but maybe if I could get over myself and try to lean on something a little cheesy with Samin Nosrat, someone I find charming, then maybe it would work.

At 7 when I turned on Nosrat's live stream, I had already finished my dinner because I like to eat when the sun is still high in the sky, but I was enjoying a cup of Miss Misscotchchch Swiss caramel pudding, watching Nosrat answer questions from the kitchen table. I thought about the query I set out to answer, whether or not this kind of thing would get better if it were hosted by someone whose public personality I liked, and found that the answer really didn't matter. Anything that can serve as a pleasant distraction from other external forces is a victory in my book. I didn't feel like I was there, but it was nice to spend time with someone other than me.