Strong police presence at SJ's Cinco de Mayo celebrations during pandemic COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX) – San Jose police maintained a strong presence in the parking lots around the intersection of King and Story Roads.

For most of the day, there were only buyers and a few sellers selling COVID-19 skins, fruits, and flags.

"Other years, it was much more lively," said fruit vendor Alejandro Reyes. "This year has been a quiet one."

But that was not the case on Sunday afternoon when thousands of cars and people crowded into the streets and parking lots between the East Side and downtown San José, some of them burned. Everyone ignored the shelter orders in place and the patterns of social distancing.

"We are not going to give away the tactics that we are going to do, but we have teams ready to disperse crowds if necessary," said Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

He said his officers will be ready in case it happens again on Tuesday.

But Chief Garcia said officers will only enforce what he called "public safety issues," not violations of the health order.

"There are individuals who are being released from prison and out of custody for major crimes. It is not very credible to expect the police to approach the crowds for dating and making arrests based on the public safety order. No It will happen, "said Garcia.

Despite the crowds on Sunday afternoon, he is one of the most discreet Cinco de Mayos in memory.

Crossing the streets is considered by many to be a cultural tradition and a family outing.

"Twenty years ago, this is where I met my wife," said Ricky Torrez of San José.

Ricky and Paula Torrez met on a night of cruising on Cinco de Mayo. They are now married and have three children.

They plan to celebrate and distance themselves socially as a family by sailing in their SUV.

"We will go out, but we will do it the right way. Just stay in your own car and say hi and you can do all of that, "said Paula Torrez.