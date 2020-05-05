Stock markets in Asia follow Wall Street higher: live updates

World markets rise amid signs of optimism.
Global stocks and oil prices rose on Tuesday as investors began to look for signs of optimism after a host of disappointing financial results from major companies.
Australian stocks led the winners in silent trade in the Asia-Pacific region, with markets in Japan, China and South Korea closed for the holidays. Futures markets also forecast positive openings for Wall Street and European markets.
The rise continued a late manifestation on Wall Street on Monday, when the rise in the shares of the big tech companies overshadowed a broader global drop fueled in part by mounting tensions between the United States and China. Investors have been encouraged by the potential for recovery efforts in the United States, as well as by revelations from places as far away as Europe, China and New Zealand that the worst may have happened in some of the hardest hit places.
Underlining optimism, oil prices rose on Tuesday trading in Asia, although they remained at historically low levels. The benchmark crude oil price in the United States rose more than 6 percent.
Still, other corners of the market continued to indicate concern. Prices of US Treasury bonds. The US, a safe haven for traditional investors, was mixed in the world's first operations.
In Australia, the S & P / ASX 200 index rose 1.1 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose nearly 0.5 percent. Taiwan's Taiex rose 0.3 percent.
Shares on Wall Street rose on Monday, after a slump in Europe and Asia as investors remained on the brink of the severity of the economic downturn.
The S,amp;P 500 was less than half a percent higher, after recovering from initial losses, in part due to a rebound in the shares of large technology companies.
The markets have been pushed and pulled by two rival ideas lately. Encouraged by the progress made in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and hoping that the economies will begin to reopen soon, investors offered the shares sharply higher in April. But that optimism has been undermined as evidence of the coronavirus pandemic's damage to jobs, corporate earnings and the economy as a whole.
For the past few days, the focus has been on risk. On Monday, sentiment was affected by mounting tensions between the United States and China.
The Trump administration, under pressure from its own problems in dealing with the outbreak, has increased criticism of China's response. President Trump said Sunday that the Chinese government made a "horrible mistake,quot; in its response to the coronavirus, and then organized a cover-up that allowed the pathogen to spread worldwide. In response, it has threatened new tariffs on Chinese products.
In some global markets, the decline was in part an update to trading on Friday. Shares in France and Germany, which had closed on Friday, fell more than 3 percent. But the FTSE 100 in Britain, which traded on Friday, was only slightly lower.
Parking lots have been a digital lifeline during the pandemic, a patch for one of the most difficult problems in technology, and one that the coronavirus has exacerbated. Instead of spending hours in restaurants, libraries, and cafes, people who don't have fast Internet access in their homes sit in lots near schools, libraries, and stores that keep their signs on.
School leaders in Philadelphia and Sacramento have encouraged families to use free hot spots in library and school parking lots. More than 100 people have logged into the Wi-Fi of one of Omaha's libraries in the past three days. Near Topeka, Kan., A steady stream of cars is now arriving outside the public library, while other cars are clustered near the connected bookstores parked in lots near a women's correctional facility and mobile home park.
"I hope there is a lesson learned from this," said Gina Millsap, executive director of the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library. "Broadband is like water and electricity now, and it's still treated like a luxury."
Mary Anne Mendoza, 26, a doctoral student at the University of California, Irvine, shares the least expensive internet service available with her mother and sister in their two-room apartment near the university. When her mother, an M.B.A. candidate, is on a video conference call, and her sister is online for an undergraduate class, the wifi at home slows down.
As a result, Ms. Mendoza, who also teaches political science at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, has been driving to the parking lot of a nearby Starbucks to connect.
"In my car, I get the privacy I need and the quality of service is better," he said.
According to the Pew Research Center, one in four Americans does not have high-speed Internet access at home, either because it is too expensive or because the home is in a rural area with limited service. Some use their smartphone data plans to access high-speed Internet, but those plans are often insufficient to handle work from home and distance learning. That makes it harder for many people to work from home during the health crisis and for their children to keep up with their schoolwork outside the classroom.
L marks will no longer be sold Victoria's secret Sycamore Partners, a private equity investor. The firms said Monday that they had reached a mutual agreement to terminate the agreement. The announcement came after L Brands and Sycamore. He argued in court about going ahead with the transaction based on Victoria’s Secret response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Sycamore had agreed to buy the majority of Victoria’s Secret of the besieged L Brands in February for $ 525 million in a deal expected to close this spring. Bath and body work, which is also owned by L Brands, would become an independent public company. But the sycamore He tried to back out of the deal as the pandemic forced Victoria’s Secret, and much of the retail industry, to temporarily close stores and staff without permission.
L marks He said Monday that he planned to move forward with establishing Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret as two separate companies. Leslie H. Wexner, CEO of L Brands, will continue to resign from his duties as CEO and President of the company. The L Brands board appointed Stuart Burgdoerfer, chief financial officer of L Brands, to become the brand's interim CEO, with immediate effect.
Wind turbines, solar panels, and hydro plants are supplying more electricity to the United States than coal-fired power plants as the coronavirus outbreak spread widely, according to an analysis published Monday.
Renewable energy sources supplied more power to the electrical grid than coal plants every day in April, the first full month that they have, according to a review of government data by the Institute of Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.
The energy institute found that coal supplied less than 20 percent of the country's electricity in January and fell to just 15.3 percent in April. As recently as 2008, coal accounted for about half of the nation's electricity.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
Costco, the club's retailer, has begun to limit the amount of meat customers can buy at one time. The company said in an update on its website on Monday that fresh beef, pork and poultry products would be "temporarily limited to 3 items,quot; per member. The limits come as production in the meat industry slows down after widespread illnesses in slaughterhouses throughout the Midwest and South.
The reports were contributed by Mohammed Hadi, Sapna Maheshwari, Ivan Penn, Carlos Tejada and Daniel Victor.