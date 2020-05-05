Stock markets in Asia follow Wall Street higher: live updates

"In my car, I get the privacy I need and the quality of service is better," he said.

According to the Pew Research Center, one in four Americans does not have high-speed Internet access at home, either because it is too expensive or because the home is in a rural area with limited service. Some use their smartphone data plans to access high-speed Internet, but those plans are often insufficient to handle work from home and distance learning. That makes it harder for many people to work from home during the health crisis and for their children to keep up with their schoolwork outside the classroom.