Still haven't received your stimulus payment? This is what you should do.

It has been weeks since people started receiving coronavirus relief payments. You have verified and re-verified your eligibility, just to be safe.

But still, a stimulus payment of $ 1,200 has not arrived in your bank account or mailbox. Perhaps $ 3,400 is adding up to this for you, your spouse, and your two children, for whom you're supposed to get $ 500 each.

Tens of millions of people have already received their payments, but many others are still waiting or wondering. There are many reasons why it could be among them, even if the government has removed some of the obstacles it initially established.

So what do you do if yours hasn't arrived?

Try the IRS tool again.

A couple of weeks ago, the IRS introduced its "Get My Payment,quot; tool to help people determine when and how their money might arrive. The presentation was not so good: many users did not realize how demanding the site was, for example, by entering an address that exactly matched that of their most recent tax return.

Additionally, there were many confusing messages indicating that no information was available. Things have improved a bit since then, and the IRS is updating the information once a day, usually at midnight.

You may need information from recent tax returns ready to use the tool, and it does not work for recipients of Supplemental Security Income and Veterans Affairs benefits.

Make sure you have submitted the correct documentation.

People who generally don't file a tax return should help the IRS.

If you have not had to file a return because your gross income did not exceed $ 12,200 ($ 24,400 for married couples), you still qualify for a payment. But if you are not a beneficiary of SSI or VA benefits, you must complete a special form for those who do not file the return.

The government is also cross-checking all VA and Social Security databases and issuing payments to those recipients for whom it has a bank account or similar information, but that process can add time.

Don't (necessarily) panic if the payment went to a foreign account.

A known quagmire: If you filed taxes in 2018 or 2019 with the help of an outside company, you may have taken advantage of something called an advance repayment loan. The company may have set you up with a temporary bank account to process the loan and give you access to that money.

The bank information that the IRS has for you may be for that account, which can be closed at this time. That means that when the IRS tries to deposit the stimulus money there, the process will be interrupted. At that time, the IRS is supposed to send a paper check to the address on the most recent tax return or on file with the US Postal Service. USA

You should be able to keep track of this messy process using the "Get My Payment,quot; service, but it could take several more weeks to get your payment.

But worry about fraud if this happens.

A lot of money is flowing right now, so people will try to steal it. The IRS knows this, so 15 days after issuing your payment, you're supposed to send confirmation letters to the most recent address on file.

That letter should explain exactly how the IRS made the payment. If you haven't received the money yet, it's time to worry if someone else took it. The letter will contain contact information for the IRS if you need help.

Speed ​​up delivery this way.

For any number of reasons, the IRS may not have any, or no, updated information about your address or bank account. For example, many people do not trust the IRS with their checking account information for direct payments or deposits. Instead, they pay tax bills with paper checks and also charge refunds that way.

If you are in that category but are willing to change your approach, you may be able to receive your payment more quickly. If the government has not yet begun the process of sending you a paper check, it may still be possible to enter your checking account information through the Get My Payment tool to get your money faster.

Please check your eligibility again.

People with higher incomes may not receive a payment. The $ 1,200 payment decreases until it stops entirely for a single person earning $ 99,000 or a married couple who has no dependent children, jointly filing their taxes and earning $ 198,000. And if someone else claimed you as a dependent, you will not receive a check.