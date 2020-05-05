Stephen Curry and the 3: how they have both changed the NBA

The NBA is a very different place than it was when Stephen Curry came on the scene.

The Warriors star has been at the forefront of a dramatic change in the way the game is played. Gone are the days when physicality was the predominant attribute required to succeed. Now the 3 point shot reigns supreme.

Five years after Curry was awarded the first of his two successive MVP awards, we used Statistics data to analyze the growing importance of success beyond the arc:

Deadly from a distance

Curry entered the league as the seventh overall pick in the 2009 draft, with Ray Allen proving the benchmark when it comes to 3-point shooting.

No one has hit more shots from the center than the two-time NBA champion and the 10-time All-Star Curry & # 39; s 2,973.

Prior to 2012-13, he also held the record for the most 3-pointers per game in a season when he averaged 3.4 in 2005-06. Curry has broken that mark six times in his eight seasons since then.

The Warriors guard set a record of 5.1 3-pointers made per game in 2015-16 and, after falling to the still impressive averages of 4.1 and 4.2 in the subsequent two seasons, equaled it in 2018-19.

Ongoing for history

Curry has played 699 games in the NBA and has made 2,495 triples. That's close to 700 more than the next best record for successful 3s in a player's first 700 games, which is his teammate Klay Thompson's 1,798 total in 615 appearances.

The earliest was 1,632 by Allen.

A league-wide trend

However, it is not just Curry. The average number of triples made per game has been a league record in each of the last eight seasons. Additionally, the combined 24.3 point rate of 3 points per game in the NBA this season is more than double that of 2005-06 (11.5).

Consistently accurate

In Allen's 2005-06 season, he made a record 269 triples, which is now the 11th best total of all time. Five of the top 10 results belong to Curry, including the first two. He set a benchmark when he made 402 shots from the center in his MVP season.

James Harden (378 in 2018-19 and 271 in 2019-20), Paul George (292 in 2018-19), Buddy Hield (278 in 2018-19) and Thompson (276 in 2015-16) are the other top 10. tickets.

There have been 38 player seasons in NBA history with at least 600 3-point attempts; six of them were from Curry. In those 38, the Warriors star percentages rank first, second, third, fourth, eighth, and eleventh.

Often prolific

When Curry entered the league, the record for most games with at least eight 3-pointers was Allen's, who at the time had nine. Since then, Curry has racked up 48 of those games, more than double Harden, who is second with 21.

Only four players had managed to score 11 triples in one game before Curry's appearance, and each of them had only done it once. In his NBA career, he has managed to accomplish the feat eight times.

Not just the guards

Great men are also getting involved.

Players who are 6-8 or taller are trying more of their shots from the 3-point range. From 1979-80 to 1984-85, only 0.9 percent of his field goal attempts went beyond the goal; That increased to 8.7 in the seasons from 1995-96 to 1999-2000.

The figure from 2015-16 stands at 24.1 percent.

A new NBA

The upward trend throughout the league can also be seen by looking at the best scorers in a season. Before 2013-14, no more than four of the top 10 players in points per game in a given season had made more than two triples per game. Since then, at least five have done so in six of the seven seasons. As things stand in 2019-20, the number is up to seven record high.

In fact, there are 18 players in the top 25 points per game this season who have averaged more than two triples.