Spotify CEO expects Apple to "open up,quot; even further in the future

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said he expects his longtime rival Apple to "open,quot; iOS and its platforms more in the future as a result of the dispute with the developers and the growing antitrust concern of regulators, according to an interview with Ek published. Tuesday by Bloomberg.

Spotify filed a regulatory complaint with the European Union last year, calling Apple's mandatory 30 percent store to reduce a "tax,quot; that stifles innovation and unfairly benefits Apple against its competitors. Spotify also cited Apple's control over system-level features as its Siri voice assistant, which at the time did not work with Spotify, but naturally integrated with Apple Music. The complaint led to an ongoing antitrust investigation in the EU.

While the two companies have publicly quarreled before and after the EU complaint, Apple in some cases relented on its approach. He worked with Spotify to enable Siri support for iPhone and Apple Watch. And Spotify also launched an Apple TV app for the first time.

"In the long term, we expect Apple to open up," said Ek. Bloomberg in a televised interview "We are very excited that we can now finally use Siri as a way to incorporate voice support and also be available to create products for Apple TV and Apple Watch, something we were unable to do until very recently."

Apple will soon allow its rivals, including Spotify, to run natively on its HomePod smart speaker, according to Bloomberg. Last month, the existence of a new Apple program for third-party video providers also came to light, indicating that Apple is now closing deals with companies like Amazon to allow them to avoid the 30 percent cut from the App Store. for certain digital items like TV shows. and movie rentals.

Ek was quick to provide a warning, however, he said in his interview that while "he is moving in the right direction," he thinks "we still have many, many steps ahead." The Apple ecosystem can be considered a fair platform.