Sports Illustrated Studios Launches as a Film / TV Joint Venture for Authentic Brands and 101 Studios – Up News Info

With the growing demand for sports-themed movies and TV series, Authentic Brands Group and David Glasser's 101 studios have launched Sports Illustrated Studios, an exclusive home for film and television adaptations of the magazine's work.

Plans require multiple scripted or unscripted movies and TV series per year, as well as podcasts. Its basis will be the magazine's "unique look at the culture and characters that transcend the game," in the words of the official announcement. In charge of all the production, distribution and marketing of Sports Illustrated Studios will be 101 Studios, which Glasser started after leaving his former position at the Weinstein Company.

First outside the door will be Covers, an episodic look at YESThe top cover stories of all time, compiled from a list of thousands involving a host of sports figures, teams, celebrities, and political figures.

"Sports Illustrated has covered all the important stories in sports since the 1950s and, before the Internet, they were often the only publication to cover in depth the most famous and memorable stories," said Glasser. "Through this new partnership, we have an opportunity to bring these archival and current stories to life in a way that people have never seen before."

Genuine CEO Jamie Salter called the launch of the study "a key element for the future of Illustrated Sports and ABG. "Glasser told Up News Info that the range of projects and platforms is wide, with articles potentially feeding everything from Quibi series to studio films in the mold of The blind side.

In an interview with Up News Info, Salter rejected the idea that the sports sector is filling up. ESPN, WarnerMedia and a host of other contenders have been seeking to extract longer programming from the sports arena. Quality, he said, will finally prevail.

"ESPN just did a great piece about Michael Jordan," said Salter, referring to The last Dance, the 10-part docuseries whose first six episodes have averaged nearly six million viewers. "You have 300 of those stories inside YES, if not more. If David and his team did a great job, a great job gets to the top of the funnel so fast now. ”

The new company comes at a time when Illustrated Sports and other standard-bearers of the 20th century magazine business find themselves at a crossroads. Founded in 1954, YES For a long time it functioned as a brand name brand for Time Inc. and for decades it led the sports discourse with stories from Frank Deford, Dan Jenkins, and generations of writers who succeeded them. Longstanding pressure on print ad revenue and digital pressure from giants Facebook and Google have posed challenges for traditional magazine brands. Meredith Corp. bought Time Inc. for $ 1.8 billion in 2018 and then sold YES and other important titles like Hour, Fortune and YES.

Authentic Brands bought the magazine in 2019 and then granted publishing rights in print and digital form to an outside company, Maven Media. Soon after, Maven baffled staff and media watchers with a series of moves, implementing cost cuts, allowing less experienced third-party contributors to cover the games, and publicly criticizing the productivity of some employees.

"We are watching each movement very closely and what Maven has been doing," Salter said. "We are making sure that some of the movements they wanted to make are blocking them and we are not allowing them to do it." … Having certain writers, certain journalists, who don't write a story every five minutes but who focus on those long-form stories that take a long time to write is incredibly important to the legacy of Illustrated Sports. "For the next six months, Salter added," what we have done is going to help those stories continue. "

Ross Levinsohn, CEO of Sports Illustrated Media, did not speak to Up News Info, but stated in the press release that the magazine's legacy "has been based on phenomenal reports and writing," adding that those qualities will be "encouraged" by the new study. "Now is the perfect time to expand YES later in film and television with content that excites and engages both sports fans and the general public, "he said.

Michele Newman of 101 Studios and Aerin Snow and Leif Cervantes de Reinstein of Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton handled the deal for 101 Studios. Corey Salter, Marc Rosen and Colin Smeeton represented ABG.