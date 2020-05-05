Sony Pictures Classics 'Charm City Kings' Sold to HBO Max – Up News Info

The winner of the Sundance Special Dramatic Jury Prize for Ensemble Acting, Ciudad Reyes charm, It has been acquired by HBO Max from Sony Pictures Classics.

The Angel Manuel Soto-directed film, which follows a 14-year-old boy who wants to join an infamous group of Baltimore cross-country bikers, was originally expected to premiere this spring before SPC moves the film to August 14 for a New York. Launch of the LA-Baltimore platform. The film will now go to HBO Max at a future date to be determined later this year.

HBO Max, WarnerMedia's new streaming service, will debut on May 27.

