Sonoma Raceway postpones NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing in July – Up News Info San Francisco

SONOMA (Up News Info SF) – Sonoma Raceway announced Monday the postponement of the National Hot Rod Association's Mello Yello Drag Racing Series event that was scheduled for July 24 and 26, but will now have a future date yet to be determined.

The postponement is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Raceway said it will work closely with NHRA to confirm a new date, while maintaining safety guidelines regarding social distancing and limitations in public meetings.

"The effects of this health crisis are affecting all aspects of our society, and while this delay is frustrating, our first priority is the health of our customers and the largest NHRA Drag Racing community," said the President and CEO. Sonoma Raceway, Steve Page.

Ticket holders can use their tickets for the postponed event, receive an event credit for the amount paid to date plus an additional 20 percent or get a full refund of their purchase price, less service charges.

The 120 percent event credit can be applied to any admission, including but not limited to day and weekend tickets, upgrades, packages, fan hospitality, and camps for the 2021 Mello Yello Drag Racing Series event at the Raceway, subject to availability.

Fans can begin the ticket exchange process within 30 days of the rescheduled date being announced by completing a request form at SonomaRaceway.com.

The rescheduled date will be announced as soon as possible, and updates will be broadcast through Sonoma Raceway's social media channels, website email communications and the mobile app.

