Social distancing informants have their eyes on you

Kevin Rusch was at his home Sunday night, when he scrolled through Facebook, when he saw a photo that surprised him: A man with an American flag scarf wrapped around his head was at a rally demanding Wisconsin uprising orders that Schools and businesses had closed.

That man was David Murdock, a cardiologist from his hometown of Wausau. And, like the hundreds of others at the rally, Murdock was unmasked and did not appear to be practicing social distancing. In one photo, Murdock's arm was hung around a priest, with the two holding a sign saying "We are an essential service."

"Her image appeared, and when I saw it, I was furious," said Rusch. "I thought, this guy is here hugging people and rubbing his elbows without wearing PPE, and he's looking out patiently."

Rusch shared Murdock's photo on Facebook with a warning about the doctor who boldly attended a rally amid a global pandemic: Go to your hospital "at your own risk."

Commenters increased and dozens of them contacted Murdock Hospital. Rusch did too. The following afternoon, Murdock, 68, who has been practicing medicine in central and northern Wisconsin for 33 years, had been suspended for a week.

Murdock became one of the most public victims of a growing crowd of social distancing watchers, Americans frustrated by their fellow citizens in violation of government orders to wear masks, shut down nonessential businesses, and refrain from meeting in groups.

Largely confined to their homes and concerned about the spread of the coronavirus and its risks to their health or that of their loved ones, they constitute a segment of the United States that has become an informant. These watchdogs call the police, public health authorities, and employers of people who they believe are violating social distancing orders or staying home.

Across the country, these complaints have led to the closure of dog grooming salons and massage parlors, as well as police appointments and scolding of restaurant and bar owners whose clients are taking too long for each other.

Citizen action is in direct conflict with new and growing calls for the reopening of the economy, a dispute that developed that day last month at the Wisconsin rally, with consequences for Murdock's career. He said in an interview that he had taken a vacation after his suspension and was evaluating whether he would return to his hospital.

But that report has also been produced more locally, with neighborhood websites that once served as bulletin boards for missing cats or plumber recommendations that are now turned into reporting boxes of social alienation.

"Four teens with lacrosse sticks and white sweatshirts came by our place," read a post on a neighborhood blog in a suburban Boston community. "Parents, you need to do better."

Some people are resorting to anonymous acts of public shame. The tone is unpleasant at times.

In the East Village of Manhattan, blasphemous laden posters have been affixed to telephone poles punishing people for not wearing masks. In Long Beach, Washington, a popular weekend getaway for Seattle residents that had been closed, a steering wheel left on the windshield of cars said, "Your vacation is not worth our lives." On Twitter, the hashtag #FloridaMorons was used to embarrass citizens by posting photos of crowded beaches after they recently reopened.

In Wisconsin, after a local television news outlet ran a story saying Murdock had been suspended, people applauded messages on a private Facebook group that backed orders to stay home.

"YES !!!!! YOU DID IT TO ALL! CONGRATULATIONS !!!!" A posted commenter.

As President Donald Trump and many Republican governors push aggressively to reopen businesses and some Democratic officials call for continued restraint, actions are sometimes politicized.

Some liberals said they thought calling offenders was a civic duty and a matter of public health. But Vicki McKenna, a conservative radio presenter in Wisconsin who has promoted protests that resist state shutdown orders, compared the departure of criminals from social estrangement to the actions of informants in a totalitarian state.

"There is a creepy Orwellian sensitivity that people have," he said.

Murdock, who has become a minor celebrity in Wisconsin's conservative political world and wrote a 2,127-word essay on his experience, said he had no resentment towards his hospital supervisors. But he was surprised by the vitriol he faced: someone left a bag of stool on the steps of his home, prompting additional police patrols on his street.

"It is unfortunate," he said. "We can't even have a civil discussion anymore."

In some cities and counties, municipalities have encouraged vigilantism and have established special phone numbers, applications, or online forms to report violations. Some officials have faced backlash for doing so.

%MINIFYHTMLcf8993cd4e7c6d52784f454a639b1b6112%

The Dane County, Wisconsin Department of Health, which includes the capital and surrounding areas, withdrew its website for anonymously reporting violations of social alienation after about a week. The volume of complaints had become too large to handle.

The New York City online reporting system, which allowed users to send text messages to officials of anyone caught violating social distancing rules, was temporarily shut down after being inundated with obscene images and complaints that encouraged an authoritarian snitch system.

But many people who have reported criminals say they see their actions as a matter of life and death.

Delaney Kalea was driving her mother to search for medication in Prattville, Alabama, on a recent afternoon when she saw a group of teenagers outside a bowling alley, "taking piggyback rides, dancing, playing soccer," he said.

"I decided to make the responsible decision while we were going to call the police," he said.

Kalea, a makeup artist who lost all her work due to the pandemic, has diabetes and her brother and mother have a compromised immune system. She and her family leave home only to go to the grocery and medicine store, and occasionally stop by a self-service restaurant.

"People who think they are completely untouchable by this virus are the reason so many people are losing their lives," he said. “My blood boils almost every day when I think about this. Where's the human decency?

Officials who filed complaints about social distancing said that while citizens seemed well-intentioned, they are often misinformed about the patchwork of regulations that guide each municipality.

Police in Laredo, Texas expect an increase in calls from confused citizens reporting what they believe to be violations of the state's complex new directives that allow, among other things, malls to open stores, but not food courts, play areas or interactive screens. Rural restaurants can open dining rooms to no more than 50% of their capacity, while urban restaurants cannot have more than 25% of their capacity.

Councils in mid-April led police to crack down on a nail salon and an eyelash service business, arresting operators of each business after an undercover officer was able to book services with them. Each was charged with violating an emergency plan and could face jail time and a $ 2,000 fine.

Public health enforcement officials in Salt Lake County, Utah have closed tattoo parlors, salons, and massage parlors in the past few days after responding to more than 500 online calls and presentations complaining of order violations in the instead, said Ron Lund, the coordinating county's law enforcement department.

Some of the calls come from angry business owners because competitors don't seem to abide by the new closing rules, he said. Others come from people who do not understand the orders about which companies can operate. A call came from an upset woman because a hardware store was still open.

"She was very nervous because one of her friends works at this hardware store and thought it should be closed," Lund said, adding that she explained that the store had a right to be open if it offered hand sanitizer stations, cleaned all surfaces regularly and followed other rules. "I was really motivated by her concern for a friend who worked in a place with a high volume of clients."

Nadine Campbell was concerned about her community in Bridgehampton, New York, one afternoon in March when she was driving to visit the beach not far from her home and found cars on the road.

"People were hanging around," he said. "It was really annoying."

He posted a photo of the cars to Facebook, triggering a discussion among dozens of commenters about whether people had a right to be on the beach and whether Campbell should have posted the photo.

Campbell was quick to point out that he did not get out of his car and that he did not call the police.

"I don't want them closing the beach," he said, adding that people have recently improved a lot in keeping their distance. "It is our only salvation."

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.