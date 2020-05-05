Snoop Dogg shares hidden photo of him and Tupac arriving at AMA in 1996

Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur arrived at the American Music Awards in 1996, on January 29. Snoop and Tupac were close friends until he shot dead that same year.

Hot New Hip Hop appeared in a Instagram post today in which Snoop Dogg shared a silly picture with Tupac driving and Snoop in the passenger seat.

That year's American Music Awards featured performances by renowned artists such as LL Cool J, Nas, Mariah Carey, and Lionel Richie, among many others. Snoop Dogg, who was clearly in a nostalgic mood, shared the photo on his Instagram where he and Tupac went to the awards.

Snoop wrote, "riding shotgun," along with the image of him and the legend of late rap. It is unclear whether Snoop Dogg was avoiding the camera, or was simply unaware of the fact that his photo was being taken. However, Shakur was clearly aware of the camera.

You can see the image below:

According to Hot New Hip Hop, this is not the only time that Snoop Dogg has dug into his old photos and shared some of them for fans. Occasionally, Snoop Dogg shares one of the photos he has with Tupac. Many of them have been legendary.

As Tupac fans know, he was shot dead in September 1996, and to this day, it is unclear who killed him, although there have been many conspiracy theories about what led to his death.

Tupac was shot dead as The Notorious BIG. Both were among the biggest artists of the day and have since become hip-hop and rap music legends.

Snoop Dogg is similarly a legend, but that hasn't stopped him from getting into trouble, even on May 5, 2020, when Alexis Stone reported on a Snoop Dogg post in which he shared his love for his wife. .

As rapper fans know, Celina Powell recently accused him of cheating. A few years ago, Celina claimed that Snoop was a cheater and that it was a scandal for him and his wife at the time.



