Snoop Dogg publicly shows love and appreciation for his wife, following new cheating allegations made by the infamous Celina Powell

Snoop Dogg felt the need to publicly show his wife's love and appreciation, so he shared an IG post with a message for her. This comes just after the infamous Celina Powel was back in line with cheating accusations involving the rapper.

She claimed a while back that he cheated on his wife with her, and this was a massive scandal back then.

Bos @bosslady_ent. Thanks4 him. The stability of children's loyalty and the ability to deal with me on my worst days "I thank you,quot; Snoop captioned his post.

Someone said, "I remember when Tupac told you to marry her,quot; she is so beautiful, "and another follower posted this message:" I don't know why my black uncles continue to embarrass their black queens. It's time to remove the magnums and stay true to your queens. "

Another follower said, "Unc has been posting his wife and children since that stray bullet he caught yesterday," and someone else posted this: "Look up your BF number in my bio and prepare for the results."

One commenter wrote: "Why do people keep playing with a woman who pursues influence?" And another follower said, "Damn it. I feel like at a certain age everyone really needs to leave the streets alone."

One fan posted this message: "I should have kept hitting the blunt and kept scrolling," and another follower posted, "I can only imagine what he's been trying to do over the years." Yup. He is guilty. Men always want to praise you after embarrassing you and being unable to do what they praise you. "

One follower cannot understand how Snoop might have something to do with Celina: "Keep playing with her … he likes to ruin relationships," while another follower has the following opinion: "At this point, give her a polygraph test." . I will pay for it. No 🧢. Tag her in this comment. "

Do you think Snoop is guilty?



