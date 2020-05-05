Home Entertainment Singer La Roux: Kanye West apologized to me via email after talking...

Singer La Roux: Kanye West apologized to me via email after talking about our strange encounter!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

La Roux Elly Jackson claims that rapper Kanye West apologized to her via email after she told a mutual friend about a strange encounter she had with him.

"He is one of those people who is not 100 percent normal," Jackson said on the Phil Taggart podcast. "You can't talk about anything normal. You can't just have a normal conversation … He's on the show 24 hours a day, it's just him. It's amazing to be around. I'll never be around anything like that again. It was really Strange … He wants people to leave saying, 'That was really strange.'

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©