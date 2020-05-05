Singer La Roux: Kanye West apologized to me via email after talking about our strange encounter!

La Roux Elly Jackson claims that rapper Kanye West apologized to her via email after she told a mutual friend about a strange encounter she had with him.

"He is one of those people who is not 100 percent normal," Jackson said on the Phil Taggart podcast. "You can't talk about anything normal. You can't just have a normal conversation … He's on the show 24 hours a day, it's just him. It's amazing to be around. I'll never be around anything like that again. It was really Strange … He wants people to leave saying, 'That was really strange.'

She said she told a friend about it. The friend approached Ye and he sent her an email, demanding that she send him a written apology.

"It was pretty creepy. I remember writing it. I sat there on my couch laughing at myself like, 'Dear Kanye …' They told me about myself. It was ridiculous," Jackson said. "I just wrote it all down with a big smile on my face, although they actually have quite a bit of power, I thought, 'I think I'm going to genuinely apologize. It's not a skin on my nose to write this email.'

Did you go overboard?