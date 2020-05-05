Should I be concerned that my car's gasoline will become obsolete during closing?

Q. The governor and the president advised us to limit the exit from our houses. I filled the tank of my car with gasoline. Since then, I have used only about one gallon of the approximately 15 gallon tank capacity. How do I balance my desire to always have a full tank of gasoline with the possibility that the gas in the tank will age if I don't drive a lot during this pandemic?

TO. The gas takes a while to get obsolete, but I would recommend adding a fuel stabilizer. You can buy fuel stabilizer at hardware or auto parts stores, and just add it to the gas tank and then take a short walk to mix it with the fuel.

Q. I own a 2011 Infiniti G37X Sport sedan with 150,000 miles. For about a year, every time I take it to the dealership, they report that the rack and pinion are leaking fluid at both ends. However, the power steering fluid level remains within specifications. I took the car to another mechanic for a second opinion and he says there is no problem requiring replacement. There are no changes in driving or steering quality. The dealer's quoted replacement price is $ 2,300. The car is probably only worth $ 4,000 at the moment. I'm not really excited about a repair bill that's more than 50 percent of the car's remaining value. What is your advice?

TO. I am sure the rack and pinion drive has a slight leak and that leak will not improve on its own. That said, if this was my car, I don't think I'd do anything until I have to routinely add power steering fluid.

Q. I have a 2019 Prius Prime (plug-in hybrid) vehicle that I have not driven for 2 weeks as I am trying to stay home during these times. How often should I start my vehicle? How many miles must I drive to get the most benefit from my vehicle? Should I use electricity and gas on the short journey? What strategies are best for my plug-in hybrid vehicle?

TO. Charging the battery periodically, even using house current, certainly can't hurt. As for driving the car, it would give you about 20-30 minutes of exercise every three weeks to keep all the moving parts moving.

Q. I just got a call from the Subaru dealer about an urgent repair / removal of the catalytic converter for my 2015 Subaru Outback. The car will be picked up at the door for service. I can't find anything on the internet about this recall, and yet the phone number the call came from seems legitimate. What do you know about this?

TO. According to the NHTSA website, there are currently five recalls in Outback 2015, none are for the catalytic converter. I saw some reports of the front exhaust pipe which is part of the cracking of the catalytic converter. This would be covered by the emissions guarantee. Although it is not a recall, it may be a repair that Subaru suggests is investigated during service. Now, of course, while the dealer owns the car, he may suggest other work that will be needed now or in the near future.

Q. I have a 2010 Toyota Corolla. During the winter, from time to time, water ran near the front window post. Now that it warmed up, and even after the recent downpours, there was no water. This was my nanny's car. It's only 40,000 miles long and I want it to last a long time. Any idea what is going on?

TO. The problem may be nothing more than condensation accumulating behind the inner lining. In winter, when the defogger is on, condensation collects behind the edge against the windshield pillar and drips. In warmer climates that does not happen. Repair involves removing the molding and drilling a few small holes in the reinforcing blades in the molding parts to allow for greater circulation.