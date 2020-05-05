Shaquille O & # 39; Neal gets excited in a video about his extraordinary daughter, Taahirah O & # 39; Neal, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal surprised many of his fans by sharing a glimpse of his oldest son, Taahirah O & # 39; Neal, on his hit TV show, Shaq Life.

Keep in mind that Taahirah is Shaq's daughter and her high school girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh, who is a professional life coach.

After Shaq parted ways with Arnetta, he married Shaunie in 2002, and the couple finalized their divorce in 2010. In Shaq's TNT reality series, fans saw some beautiful interactions between father and daughter during their wedding ceremony. graduation.

Shaq flew to Atlanta to see her daughter receive her diploma as part of the 2019 Oglethorpe University graduation class.

Taahirah is a person who achieves a lot and is magna cum laude. Shaq said this about the special moment: “I have six children. When I was young, I missed a lot. Many birthdays, many graduations. I left everyone down. I try to make up for that every day. You know, just try to be the best father I can be. "

Shaq added: "I am eager to go to law school, get your master's degree and take control of my company so I can retire. I just want to say that I love you with all my heart, and I am very proud of you."

In 2016, Taahirah revealed in an interview that she is determined to make her own way in life and is primarily focused on her education.

She said, "I would not trade my childhood for anything in the world. I am so blessed and fortunate to have the parents that I have. But it was difficult at times. I felt that my two parents' success was overshadowing me."

She continued explaining during the interview: "I just made a lot of people expect a lot of things from me that weren't there yet. It was just a huge frustration because your childhood is when you somehow accept who you are. People liked to put me on the Shaq's daughter box, and I didn't like that box very much because I'm much more than that. "

Shaq and Shaunie share Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir and Me ’arah. Shaq also claimed Shaunie's son Myles as his own. Most people agree that he is a loving parent.



