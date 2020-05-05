Shanghai Disneyland to reopen May 11, says Disney – Up News Info

Disney CEO Bob Chapek said Tuesday during the company's second-quarter earnings call that it plans to open its Shanghai Disneyland theme park on May 11. It was the first park to be closed when the coronavirus began to spread from China to the rest of the world. .

The news comes after Disney reported today that COVID-19's estimated impact on the company's second-quarter operating revenue in its Parks, Experiences and Products segment was around $ 1 billion, "primarily due to the loss of income as a result of the closings "of your country. and international theme parks. That's a large part of the company's estimated overall impact of $ 1.4 billion.

Disney Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Christine M. McCarthy said there were no updates on the status of the other Disney parks, including Disneyland in Anaheim and Disney World Resort in Orlando, which have been closed since mid-March, which leading to salary cuts and leave.

The Disney parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong closed in January, followed by Tokyo in February and the US parks. USA And Disneyland Paris from mid-March.

Chapek told analysts during the call that the decision to reopen the park is due in part to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China, where the virus originally broke out in December. It also comes after Disney in early March reopened parts of the Shanghai Disney Resort outside the main theme park, including Disneytown, Wishing Star Park, and Shanghai Disney Hotel.

He said the success of those reopens helped fuel the decision to reopen the main park. Chapek also said the theme park's reopening will include "guest capacity" and "density control measures." Disney sent a statement with established measures and procedures for the opening, which could act as a roadmap for other parks and large facility operations.

The measures include:

– Limited and pulsed assistance with an advanced reservation and entry system: guests must purchase admission tickets valid only on a selected date and Annual Pass holders must make a reservation prior to arrival.

– Controlled guest density: capacity in queues, restaurants, transport vehicles and other facilities will be recommended and managed. The queues will be structured and ride vehicles will be loaded to promote social distancing.

– Implementation of mandatory government health and prevention procedures: This includes temperature monitoring and use of the government-issued Shanghai Health QR Code, a contact tracking and early detection system used in China. Also, guests must wear a mask during their visit, except when dining.

– Increased disinfection and disinfection measures: hand sanitizers will be available at the queue entrances and attraction exits. High contact locations such as strollers, handlebars, tail rails, and turnstiles will have increased disinfection.

– Training for cast members: Cast members will receive procedural training with an emphasis on non-contact guest interaction, cleanliness, and social distancing and receive additional protective gear, including masks.