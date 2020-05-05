Sephora wants to remove stores from J. C. Penney

Image: via Getty Image: via Getty

Retail was having a bad time before the pandemic, is having a bad time during the pandemic, and will probably have a bad time after the pandemic, as more and more companies are feeling the crushing of social distancing measures and a ruined economy. This is especially true for places that were fighting in Before Times, like J.C. Penney, who You can file for bankruptcy later this month. Sephora is not happy about that.

According to Daily women's clothing, Sephora is looking to take its stores out of J.C. Penney locations as the department store chain heads for insolvency. Like most retailers, J.C. Penney closed most of its locations in mid-March and laid off its employees, causing its already struggling sales plummet. Some of those places are in the process of reopening, but Sephora, who has been J.C. Penney's exclusive makeup retailer since 2006, wants to get out of his contract, and reportedly told J.C. Penney who will not allow its stores to reopen along with the chain.

J.C. Penney filed a temporary restraining order against Sephora to prevent them from forcing his hand, but Sephora says he will continue to take action.

"It is no secret that J.C. Penney has experienced financial challenges in recent years and is now facing the additional stresses that plague all retailers in the wake of COVID-19," a Sephora representative told WWD in a statement. Given this reality, our focus has been to find a friendly agreement with JC Penney regarding the future of our association, and these discussions have been conducted with a sense of urgency as there is a potential impact on our business, our people and our brand. partners. "

So it is possible that if and when J.C. Penney starts operating at full capacity strength, they will do it without Sephora. It's also possible that J.C. Penney will never start operating in full force, or that any retailer will, at this time.