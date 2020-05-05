Self-insulated at the end of the world

To hear more audio stories from publishers like The New York Times, download Audm for iPhone or Android.
More than once, I have been awake counting the sirens that go up the empty streets of Manhattan, wondering if their number could serve as a metric of how bad the next day would be. But I know that none of my days could come close to what Admiral Richard E. Byrd, the American Arctic explorer, endured in 1934, when he spent five months alone in a one-room cabin in Antarctica, spending the winter through the long night. .
January 2020 was the bicentennial of the first sighting in Antarctica by Russian sailors. Byrd's account of his ordeal in 1934, "Alone," published in 1938, has been sitting by my bed; Call it the ultimate experiment in social distancing. At the time, Byrd was already famous for being the first person to fly over the North Pole (although some researchers have disputed that claim) and, later, over the South Pole. He had received three parades of ticker tapes on Broadway.
"My footless habits were practically ruinous for those who had to live with me," he wrote. Remembering how it all went, I still wonder how my wife managed to raise four children as splendid as ours, each wise in their own way. "
He also drank a lot, perhaps, his companions later suggested, because he was quietly terrified of the flight that made him famous. Several of Byrd's Arctic and Antarctic expeditions were sponsored by The New York Times. He was a personal friend of Arthur Hays Sulzberger, editor of the newspaper from 1935 to 1961. On his first expedition to Antarctica in 1929, Byrd mapped and named a number of mountains and other features on the continent, including several for family members. Sulzberger, who still runs The Times.
On his second expedition to Antarctica, from 1933 to 1935, Byrd, accompanied by a crew of more than four dozen men, sled dogs, and a cow, hoped to increase the scope of his efforts from his established shore base, called Little America. , in the interior of the continent, where the dynamics of the climate was unknown. The idea came to him to spend the winter through the dark Antarctic night, from April to October, to make meteorological and other scientific measurements. The Advanced Base that Byrd and his crew finally established was 178 miles away, a treacherous and cracked journey through the Ross Ice Shelf.
"A more rigorous existence,quot;
Byrd originally envisioned a three-man team for the mission, but decided that the expedition could not afford as many. And only two men, locked in a shack for six months of darkness and cold, would likely kill each other, he concluded. Then it would have to be one person. As the leader of the expedition, he felt compelled to be assigned to work, despite a shoulder injury he had incurred just a few weeks earlier.
In the book, Byrd admitted that he longed for maximum solitude. There were all those books that I wanted to read. He brought a string record player with him, so he could listen to classical music.
"Out there, on the barrier of the South Pole, in a cold and darkness as complete as those of the Pleistocene," he wrote, "I should be able to live exactly as I chose, obeying the needs imposed by the wind, the night and the cold,quot; . and to the laws of no one but mine.
He added: “At this distance I cannot be sure; but, perhaps the desire was also on my mind to try a more rigorous existence than any other I had ever known. … Where I was going, I should be physically and spiritually alone. "
In late March 1934, a convoy of tractors and sledges delivered Byrd's supplies and his cabin to the site; Byrd flew by plane. Once the sun went down, on April 12, he would be trapped. No plane could fly again until the sun returned in October. He had forbidden tractors to attempt to cross in the dark, for fear of losing their men.
Much of "Alone,quot; is a testament to the idea that you should be careful what you want. At first, Byrd took comfort in his weather observation routine and constantly rearranging his supply closets. But a month later, he realized he was being poisoned by the fumes from his oil stove. "What I hadn't counted on was discovering how close a man could die and still not die, or want to die," he wrote in the opening pages of his memoirs.
His cabin was buried in the snow, to present a low profile to the wind; the only way out was through a hatch in the roof. (An inner door opened into tunnels in the snow where he stored supplies.) Sometimes Byrd barely had the strength to open the hatch. Outside, he kept his way through a series of bamboo poles he had laid out, but he was concerned about losing them and falling into a crevice. Once, he returned from an errand outside to find the frozen hatch. Fighting for his life in the dark in a snowstorm, he tripped over a shovel and managed to open it.
Solitaire on ice
On the page, Byrd's voice screams like the merciless Antarctic wind. He sits in his sleeping bag playing solitaire. It strikes in the dark, searching for food and fuel from its storage tunnels. (Their diet consisted largely of dried vegetables and occasionally "treats,quot; from a frozen piece of seal meat.) He records the ice creeping up the interior walls of his cabin and the snow currents that cover him each time he manages to raise the hatching to watch the weather and tend to his instruments. Weakened by the carbon monoxide fumes from your stove, you vomit most of your food. He stares at the sleeping pills and wonders if he should take them.
"The dark side of man's mind seems to be some kind of antenna tuned to pick up gloomy thoughts from all directions," he wrote of a particularly bitter day in early June. "I found it like this with mine."
But such is the character of an intrepid explorer that Byrd still enjoyed it. "Solo,quot; is full of lyrical descriptions of auroras that unwind like serpents in the sky, bending stars in their undulating fabric of light.
"The universe is not dead," he wrote on June 2. Therefore, there is an Intelligence there, and everything is present. At least one purpose, possibly the main purpose, of that intelligence is the achievement of universal harmony. "He added:" The human race, then, is not alone in the universe. Although I am separate from human beings, me I am not alone."
At one point, Byrd estimated that he had lost 60 pounds. Every day he had to decide: to turn on the stove to stay warm and possibly suffocate due to fumes, or to breathe safely and risk freezing.
Then on July 5, his electric generator broke, rendering him unable to turn on his radio. It had an emergency radio, which I could turn on by hand and play a Morse code signal. But he was too weak, especially with his injured shoulder, to work. Finally he manipulated it so that he could pedal with his feet and take out messages.
By then, his Little America colleagues had worried about him. He had forbidden them to attempt any type or rescue before daylight reappeared in September, for fear of getting lost or tripping over a crack in the dark. But they made up an excuse to go anyway, in the name of science: They would triangulate observations of meteor showers.
Byrd, fearful of revealing the depth of his situation, reluctantly approved of the plan, but secretly was desperate for them to come. Twice in July they left and had to return. In the anticipated days of arrival, Byrd left the cabin and sent flares to guide his rescuers home, but no one came.
Tractor rescue
Finally, at midnight on August 11, the sleds and tractors came in a glare from searchlights and the noise of engines. Byrd greeted them with an offer of soup, then collapsed at the bottom of his stairs. He later claimed that the test had humiliated him in such a way that he handed over command of his next adventure flight to a younger colleague.
"A man does not begin to attain wisdom until he recognizes that he is no longer indispensable," he wrote at the end of "Solo." The book became an international best seller. The expedition also recorded more than two dozen film reels; in 2015, 10 reels recovered became a documentary
Byrd, of course, is not alone in the pantheon of heroes of solitude. John Fairfax, an Englishman, was rowing alone across the Atlantic in 1969. Coincidentally, he arrived in Florida on July 19, the day before the Apollo astronauts landed on the Moon. On that epic journey, Michael Collins became another hero of loneliness, orbiting the moon for only 28 hours, while Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin descended to the lunar surface. Then there are the heroes of involuntary loneliness: people like Albert Woodfox of Angola 3, who was sentenced to four decades of isolation for a crime he did not commit and somehow survived with his sanity.
Byrd's story is a clear illustration of the privations to which humans will subject themselves and their families, in the service of what they consider to be greater glory: God, the unknown, his nation, science, humanity. And it's a reminder of what we'll be asking those leading the push beyond Earth's glaciers and clouds to worlds where things really get weird and awkward, as NASA and other space travel advocates discuss shipping. of manned missions to the moon and Mars. Outside, going for a walk outdoors will never be a real possibility.
Today, just over 200 years after its first sighting, Antarctica is an international scientific reserve. Many nations have bases there, including the National Science Foundation's Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station, one of the world's top astronomical sites. Scientists winter in more comfortable conditions than those experienced by the inhabitants of a nuclear submarine or the crew of a trip to Mars. They can go out and send emails to their families and colleagues.
Lately the sirens in New York have calmed down, and spring has come to town. Flowers and trees are in bloom along the Hudson. At this time of year, on the path I like to take, there is usually a family of geese walking around and dodging runners. I hope to see you all soon.