Self-insulated at the end of the world

More than once, I have been awake counting the sirens that go up the empty streets of Manhattan, wondering if their number could serve as a metric of how bad the next day would be. But I know that none of my days could come close to what Admiral Richard E. Byrd, the American Arctic explorer, endured in 1934, when he spent five months alone in a one-room cabin in Antarctica, spending the winter through the long night. .