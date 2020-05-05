Selena Gomez to Lead HBO Max Quarantine Cooking Series – Up News Info

Selena Gomez heads to the kitchen with a new quarantine-themed cooking show for HBO Max. WarnerMedia's streaming service has directly ordered 10 episodes of the series. Untitled Cooking Project, protagonist and executive producer of Gómez through her July Moon productions. Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman are also executive producers of The Intellectual Property Corporation of Industrial Media. It is slated to premiere this summer.

In each episode, the artist, actress, producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist who sells multiple platinum records will be joined remotely by a different head chef. Together, they will tackle kitchens of all varieties, share invaluable tips and tricks, and take care of everything from smoking ovens to missing ingredients. Each episode will highlight a food-related charity, and the informal, fun and informative series will encompass both the struggle and the joy of learning to cook, while inviting the public to stay home, "says HBO Max.

Related story HBO Max buys the romantic comedy & # 39; Beth & Sam & # 39; by Emily Wilson, Betsy Thomas, Jim Parsons and Jamie Tarses

"We are very excited to have Selena Gomez on our first wave of programming on HBO Max and watch her adventures in the kitchen as she, like many of us, tries to improve her cooking skills during quarantine," said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. "Combining your determination with world-class culinary artists will surely entertain and educate viewers about something we are all trying to figure out: how to make cooking at home exciting, fun and delicious."

%MINIFYHTMLeda14a11b730ff861221fe228fd8bdae12%

"I've always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I've been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what I would do, and replied that it would be fun to be a chef. However, I definitely don't have formal training! Like many of us while we are at home, I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen, ”said Gómez.

This project marks the second collaboration between IPC's Holzman and Saidman and Gomez after last year's groundbreaking six-part docuseries. Living undocumented, that the three executives produced and Saidman also co-directed.

Most recently, Gomez starred in the Jim Jarmusch movie. The dead do not die in front of Bill Murray and Adam Driver. She executive produced the hit Netflix original series. 13 reasons why and she was also executive producer of the next feature film The gallery of the broken heart. Earlier this year, Gomez released his critically acclaimed album RARE, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, his third consecutive studio album to debut at the top of the chart.

Holzman and Saidman also lead IPC's parent company Industrial Media, an independent production group with a proprietary interest in IPC, Sharp Entertainment, 19 Entertainment, and B17 Entertainment, which is currently producing Craftopia, hosted by YouTube star LaurDIY for HBO Max. .

Gomez is the latest celebrity to host a quarantine-themed cooking show. Amy Schumer and husband professional chef Chris Fischer team up to Amy Schumer learns to cook (working title), a series of self-portraits for the Food Network.

Gomez is represented by WME, Lighthouse Management + Media, Ziffren Brittenham LLP.