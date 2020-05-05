Selena Gomez lands new cooking show

Instagram

The singer of 'Lose You to Love Me' is announced He will headline an online cooking series and showcase his cooking skills amid the ongoing coronavirus blockade.

Selena Gomez She has become the latest star to get creative with a new series of self-isolation by introducing a new HBO Max cooking show.

The singer will present the 10-episode show from her kitchen with a different guest head chef joining her remotely for each segment.

Together, the two will work on a variety of dishes while highlighting a food-related charity.

"I have always talked a lot about my love of food," Gomez said in a statement. "I think I've been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what I would do, and replied that it would be fun to be a chef. However, I definitely don't have formal training! Many of us, while at home, find myself cooking more. and experimenting in the kitchen. "

The news of Gomez's new show comes a day after his ex Justin Bieber thrown out "Biebers"A new series of Facebook Watch interviews with his wife Hailey.

Miley Cyrus, Joe Jonasand Charli XCX has won the jackpot with streaming programs available during coronavirus blockade while Amy Schumer she also launched a cooking show with her chef husband, Chris Fischer, From your home. The project, "Amy Schumer learns to cook"premieres on Food Network this week.