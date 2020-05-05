Selena Gomez is getting her own cooking show

Selena Gomez is coming into the kitchen for HBO Max. The new series without a script, which has no title at the moment, is produced by Gómez and will star the singer and actress as she navigates new territory: cooking while at home in quarantine.

The 10-episode series will debut later in the summer of 2020 on HBO Max, WarnerMedia's new streaming platform that will launch on May 27.

"I've always talked a lot about my love of food. I think I've been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what I would do, and replied that it would be fun to be a chef. I definitely don't have formal training! Like many of us while we are at home, I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen, "Gomez said in a statement.