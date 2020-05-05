Selena Gomez is getting her own cooking show

Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Selena Gomez is coming into the kitchen for HBO Max. The new series without a script, which has no title at the moment, is produced by Gómez and will star the singer and actress as she navigates new territory: cooking while at home in quarantine.
The 10-episode series will debut later in the summer of 2020 on HBO Max, WarnerMedia's new streaming platform that will launch on May 27.
"I've always talked a lot about my love of food. I think I've been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what I would do, and replied that it would be fun to be a chef. I definitely don't have formal training! Like many of us while we are at home, I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen, "Gomez said in a statement.
In a press release, HBO Max said that Gomez has spent more time in his kitchen than he ever imagined. Each episode of the series will feature Gomez accompanied by a master chef, remotely, to tackle a variety of cuisines. Chefs will share tips and each episode will highlight a food-related charity. HBO Max said, "This informal, fun and informative series will encompass both the struggle and the joy of learning to cook, while inviting the public to follow it at home."
"We are very excited to have Selena Gomez on our first wave of programming on HBO Max and watch her adventures in the kitchen as she, like many of us, tries to improve her cooking skills during quarantine." Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max, said in a statement. "Combining your determination with world-class culinary artists will surely entertain and educate viewers about something we are all trying to figure out: how to make cooking at home exciting, fun and delicious."
Gomez is no stranger to executive production duties. She is behind Netflix 13 reasons why and Live undocumented. HBO Max, which will host new and old movies and TV shows, will launch on May 27.
