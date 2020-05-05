Home Entertainment Security guard killed for telling woman to wear a mask inside Family...

Security guard killed for telling woman to wear a mask inside Family Dollar!

Bradley Lamb
A popular African American security guard was shot dead on Saturday, MTO News reported. And according to his family and friends, he was killed for telling a woman to put on a face mask to enter the Family Dollar in Flint, Michigan.

Calvin Munerlyn, aka "Big Duper," was working security at the store and did not allow a woman to enter the Family Dollar because she had no face mask. Family Dollar has an established policy, which requires all customers to wear face masks.

