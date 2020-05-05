Security guard killed for telling woman to wear a mask inside Family Dollar!

A popular African American security guard was shot dead on Saturday, MTO News reported. And according to his family and friends, he was killed for telling a woman to put on a face mask to enter the Family Dollar in Flint, Michigan.

Calvin Munerlyn, aka "Big Duper," was working security at the store and did not allow a woman to enter the Family Dollar because she had no face mask. Family Dollar has an established policy, which requires all customers to wear face masks.

So Calvin was just enforcing the store's policy.

But the woman did not want to wear a face mark, so she lashed out.

Police say the woman, Sharmel Lashe Teague, 45, was furious and spat on Calvin's face and then left the store. A short time later, authorities say the woman returned with two men who officials identified as Larry Teague and Ramonyea Bishop.

The two men confronted Big Duper, and Ramonyea is believed to have shot Calvin in the back of the head, the prosecutor's office said.

Here's a link to Go Fund Me for Calvin: LINK HERE