Season 2 of & # 39; The Mandalorian & # 39; gets the director of & # 39; Sin City & # 39; and Helmer & # 39; Ant-Man & # 39;

Filmmakers Robert Rodriguez and Peyton reed have been featured as directors for the second season of "Star Wars"spin-off series"The Mandalorian"

Both stars broke the news of their participation in the Disney + program on Monday, May 4, 2020 when fans around the world marked Star Wars Day.

"I am truly honored to say that I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the largest star in the universe."Sin CityRodríguez posted on Twitter, along with a photo of him posing with Baby Yoda.

Meanwhile, "Ant Man"Director Reed simply shared a photo of his director's chair with the helmet worn by Pedro PascalThe main character of the bounty hunter is on top.

Peyton Reed confirms the directorial concert of & # 39; The Mandalorian & # 39;

It is still unknown how many episodes each released for the second season, which has already ended production, but will be joining the returning directors. Dave Filoni and Rick Famuyiwa, who each filmed two installments per piece for the first season, as well as the creator of the series Jon Favreau and co-star of "The Mandalorian" Carl Weathers.

The second season will premiere in October 2020.

Meanwhile, fans can watch the docuseries. "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian", which takes viewers behind the scenes with cast and crew interviews, roundtable conversations and never-before-seen footage.

The eight-episode show, which debuted on Monday, is hosted by Favreau.