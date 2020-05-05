Scott Disick's rehab reacts after he withdraws alleged rape

Between Scott DisickPlans to take legal action, the treatment center he reviewed has addressed what he says was a violation of his privacy.

On Monday, it emerged that the reality star had been seeking treatment at a center in Colorado. By giving the news, The Daily Mail He also posted a photo of the star allegedly inside the facility.

"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain Scott has been suffering in silence for many years due to his mother's sudden death, followed by his father's death 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself in a rehab facility last week to work on his past trauma, "said his attorney Marty Singer. "He did not record any alcohol or cocaine abuse."

"Surprisingly, as a result of the HIPAA violation of the facility and its violation of privacy, he withdrew and immediately returned home," Singer confirmed. "We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action."

A day later, Noah Nordheimer, president and CEO of All Points North Lodge, reacted to the situation in a statement to E! News.