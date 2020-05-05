Scott Disick's rehab reacts after he withdraws alleged rape

On Monday, it emerged that the reality star had been seeking treatment at a center in Colorado. By giving the news, The Daily Mail He also posted a photo of the star allegedly inside the facility.
"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain Scott has been suffering in silence for many years due to his mother's sudden death, followed by his father's death 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself in a rehab facility last week to work on his past trauma, "said his attorney Marty Singer. "He did not record any alcohol or cocaine abuse."
"Surprisingly, as a result of the HIPAA violation of the facility and its violation of privacy, he withdrew and immediately returned home," Singer confirmed. "We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action."
A day later, Noah Nordheimer, president and CEO of All Points North Lodge, reacted to the situation in a statement to E! News.
"My team and I are aware of information published on May 4, 2020 by the Daily Mail and other media sources about All Points North (APN) Lodge," said Nordheimer.
"The protection of our clients' personal and confidential information is of utmost importance to us. It is APN's strict policy not to publicly disclose specific patient information, even if a particular client is or has been treated at our facilities, or has asked about our services If it was determined that any customer-related information was ever obtained from APN facilities and provided to a media outlet, APN will take all available legal action against that person, including cooperation with law enforcement police and other government authorities. "
He concluded: "The APN Lodge team is overwhelmingly a group that dedicates their lives to improving others and any publication that reports on the struggles of an individual's life without their consent disgusts us."
In a recent episode of keeping up with the KardashiansDisick spoke frankly why it is difficult for him to speak about the death of his parents. "Losing my parents is not an easy topic for me," Disick admitted. "It puts me in a very vulnerable place, remembering them and thinking about them."
