Scott Disick threatens lawsuit against rehab facility after rehab photo leak

It was reported earlier today that Scott Disick was seen leaving a rehab center, however there was an unfortunate side to the story. In case you missed it, a photo of Scott Disick was taken when he entered the facility, but tragically, it ended up on the internet.

Page Six confirmed that All Points Lodge in Colorado said they would cooperate with authorities to arrest the person who leaked him to the press, considering that he violated Scott's rights as a patient at the center.

According to the story, Scott ran out of the building after discovering that the photo appeared online. the keeping up with the Kardashians alum says he intends to file a lawsuit against the facility for violating his privacy rights.

In a statement to Page Six, the company's CEO, Noah Nordheimer, said they have a strict policy that prohibits employees from disclosing any information about patients, regardless of their celebrity or ordinary citizen status.

Scott reportedly entered the facility to deal with the trauma left by his mother's death in 2013 and the following collapse of his father in 2014. As most know, Scott Disick has three children with the reality star, Kourtney Kardashian, and dated her. for many years.

These days, he is in a serious relationship with the young model, Sofia Richie. In fact, Charisse Van Horn reported on April 27 that Scott and Sofia may be considering a baby.

Despite the fact, their age gap is quite large, the couple may be considering having a child together. Insider information talking to Ok! The magazine was the first to report that Sofia could be putting pressure on Scott for a son.

At the moment, it is not clear how Lionel Richie, Sofia's father, feels the idea of ​​having a baby. Fans of the couple know that in the past, he has addressed his age gap and doesn't give it much thought.

Regardless of Lionel's thoughts, some fans think Scott's attempt at self-improvement through rehabilitation may have been inspired by the desire to have a child.



