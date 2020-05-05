Scott Disick retires from rehab after photo leak, KUWK star was seeking help for emotional issues after losing his parents

Scott Disick checked in at a treatment center last week for help dealing with past trauma. But, after a photo of Disick was leaked onto the premises, along with headlines that he was in rehab for substance abuse issues, the reality star pulled out.

According to We weeklyDisick left rehab on Monday, May 4, after DailyMailTV posted a photo of him seeking treatment at a Colorado facility. The father of three was reportedly seeking treatment because he has had a hard time dealing with the loss of his parents and his separation from Kourtney Kardashian.

"Scott's breakup and past problems with Kourtney and the death of his parents have deeply affected him," a source revealed. "Although it didn't always come out negatively, these are things that he constantly had to struggle with and live with and that don't disappear overnight."

The 36-year-old man has reportedly been dealing with emotional issues after his mother, Bonnie, died in October 2013, and then his father, Jeffrey, passed away just a few weeks later, in January 2014.

After weeks in quarantine at his Los Angeles home with his girlfriend Sofia Richie, the keeping up with the Kardashians star checked in at the Colorado Rehab Center on Tuesday, April 28. Inside information claims that Disick was doing well when the quarantine began, and that he was doing a great job of taking care of himself while staying healthy and positive.

However, insider information says the quarantine has affected Disick and generated old feelings and habits that "may not have been fully resolved." In a recent KUWK episode, Disick, who is an only child, admitted that losing his parents is not an easy matter for him. While reviewing old photos, Disick said that thinking about his parents and remembering them puts him in a vulnerable spot.

The treatment center Scott Disick left recently has addressed the alleged leaked photo incident. https://t.co/jRG2C3eHuO pic.twitter.com/42p8NLIDBZ – E! News (@enews) May 5, 2020

Disick's lawyer, Marty Singer, made it clear that the reality star was in treatment for emotional problems and that it had nothing to do with drugs or alcohol.

"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain Scott has been suffering in silence for many years due to his mother's sudden death, followed by his father's death three months later, Scott made the decision to control yourself. " at a rehab facility last week to work on his past trauma, "Singer said TMZ.

Ad

Singer also said that Scott Disick's photo from inside the rehab facility was a "violation,quot; of his privacy, and made him return "immediately,quot; home. He added that they are alarmed by the "extreme invasion of privacy,quot; and "plan to take immediate legal action."



Post views:

0 0