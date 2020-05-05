Scott Disick Rehabilitation Facility President speaks after photos with Scott story leaked

The president of All Points North Lodge has released a statement after the Daily Mail published a story and a photo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star at the rehab facility. The CEO is taking this invasion of privacy as seriously as possible.

Yesterday, the Daily Mail shared an exclusive story that Scott checked into rehab after relapsing into cocaine and alcohol abuse due to quarantine while having trouble with his ex and family.

The shocking story was a clear violation of HIPAA law and was even accompanied by a solemnly uniformed Scott through the Zoom meeting.

As soon as the story hit the press, Disick left the premises to return to his Los Angeles home.

Her lawyer denied any claims of drug use and insisted that it was about dealing adequately with the pain of losing both of her parents within a few months in 2013.

The lawyer went on to say that a lawsuit would be filed absolutely.

Noah Nordheimer issued a statement to Entertainment Tonight saying: ‘My team and I are aware of information published on May 4, 2020 by the Daily Mail and other media sources about All Points North (APN) Lodge. Protecting the personal and confidential information of our clients is of utmost importance to us. APN's strict policy is not to publicly disclose patient-specific information, even if a particular client is or was treated at our facilities or has inquired about our services. If any customer-related information was found to have ever been obtained from APN's facilities and provided to a media outlet, APN will take all available legal action against that person, including cooperation with law enforcement and other government authorities. . The APN Lodge team is overwhelmingly a group that dedicates their lives to improving others and any publication that tells us about the struggles of an individual's life without their consent scares us.

Hopefully Scott can seek the help he tried to get without going public.



