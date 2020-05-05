Scott Disick leaves rehab after information leaked to the media

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Scott Disick reportedly emerged from the leak after his private information was leaked to the press.

According to The Independent, Disick checked in at All Points North Lodge in Edwards, Colorado on Tuesday.

He denied that he had entered rehab to treat any addiction to substance abuse, but that it was to help him deal with the death of his parents.

The lawyer issued the following statement:

"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain Scott has been suffering in silence for many years due to his mother's sudden death, followed by his father's death 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself in a rehab facility last week to work on his past trauma. "

Her parents passed away more than six years ago, but she's obviously still taking it badly.