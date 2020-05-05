Santa Monica bar owner installs screens, rearranges seats in preparation for reopening – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – A Santa Monica bar owner said he is ready for patrons to return after making the necessary updates to keep people safe.

Willy O & # 39; Sullivan, the owner of the Irish Pub O & # 39; Brien, has outfitted the bar with displays intended to separate employees and customers.

The seats have also been reorganized into sections of social distancing.

%MINIFYHTMLc90bae4c0a676725e068b7fcee338fe314%

O'Sullivan intends to install more screens between tables to allow more people to dine safely.

"I also added vertical dividers on the bar, allowing me to have a few more people on the bar," said O’Sullivan.

"The person is separated from the person next to him at the bar and I think that separation will make the customer feel much more comfortable," he said.

It's still unclear when O’Brien’s will be able to officially reopen, but the pub will continue to serve takeaway food and drinks until then.