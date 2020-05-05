Santa Clara County opens two free trial sites in Latino communities hit hard by COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX) – Santa Clara County will open two new free COVID-19 test sites in communities that do not have the necessary services. One will be at Christopher High School in Gilroy, and the other will be on the James Lick High School campus in East San Jose.

James Lick's site is a separate wing of the classroom that was designed for a fire science program, which was discontinued. It is completed with classrooms, offices, bathrooms and parking.

“There is enough room to keep people at a safe distance while testing.

"The entrance and exits will be separated, so that nobody ever has to interact, so that social distance is maintained," said director Marco Vicente Menéndez.

The test area is across the campus from where free school lunches are provided to the community.

The tests will be free and accessible on the East San Jose campus beginning Wednesday.

"This will be a diagnostic test that will be provided to any member of this neighborhood and the public who has symptoms similar to COVID," said David Campos, Deputy Executive Director of Santa Clara County.

It is all part of an effort started by Governor Newsom to open 80 sites across California to provide evidence to underserved communities.

This part of eastern San José has a large Latino population, which has been hard hit by the pandemic. Latinos make up 27 percent of the county's population, but have 38 percent of COVID-19 cases.

“Many people have difficult decisions to make, whether it's paying rent or buying food. Expanding and providing test sites in our most vulnerable communities is an important and necessary step to address the inequities and systematic barriers that keep our people at increased risk of exposure, ”said Jacky Franco, community leader for the East Side Peace Partnership.

The free trials will be administered by OptumServe, a state-contracted private provider. Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-634-1123 or visiting http://www.lhi.care/covidtesting.

The centers will have the capacity to do 132 tests per day, and appointments are necessary.

“Our goal is to make sure that testing is available to everyone. Everyone needs access to them, "said Cindy Chávez, President of the Board of Supervisors.

Trials at James Lick and Christopher High in Gilroy will be available Wednesday from 7 a.m. at 7 p.m.