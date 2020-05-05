Sanjay Dutt talks about meeting Mahesh Bhatt for Sadak 2

After the massive success of the 1991 romantic drama Sadak, Mahesh Bhatt puts on the director's hat again for a sequel to the film. The original starred Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. After all these years, Bhatt finalized a script for the sequel and to increase everyone's excitement, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt will also be part of this new project. Sadak 2 stars Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles.

Speaking of meeting with the director, Sanjay Dutt was quite a compliment to Mahesh Bhatt. He said that not much has changed in his process and that he still strives for perfection in each, as he did almost three decades ago. Sanjay Dutt also said he is excited to be a part of Mahesh Bhatt's legacy and hopes that his fans will see the movie.

Sadak 2 was initially supposed to launch in March 2020, but was later delayed until July 10. With the lock in place, a further delay in launch is inevitable.