San Francisco transit advocate succumbs to injuries sustained in shooting in Mission District – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A 22-year-old Twitter employee and San Francisco transit advocate who was seriously injured in a shooting in the Mission District died of his injuries, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Witnesses said around 8:20 p.m. On Friday night, 50 to 60 shots were fired in a shootout between two groups of unidentified people at the intersection.

San Francisco resident Courtney Brousseau, 22, was standing in the middle and was seriously injured in the shooting. They took him to a local hospital, put him on life support, and he died at 7 p.m. Monday at San Francisco General Hospital, a hospital spokesman said.

A 17-year-old boy also came to the hospital with injuries from the shooting, which were not considered life-threatening, according to police.

"You know, this is a senseless tragedy," said Alexander Wilfert. He graduated from Cal with Brousseau last year and remembers him as a passionate and impulsive young man. They worked together in the student government. Brousseau was the type of person who could really do things.

"One of the most inspiring things about him was that he was someone you knew was going to come out and make a difference in whatever community he was part of," said Wilfert. "So it's obviously heartbreaking, but it was something that I try to remember every time I think about it."

Brousseau was already well liked and respected by those in the far reaches of the San Francisco city government. Fascinated by transportation, he founded a group called Gay for Transit and worked tirelessly to improve public transportation by bringing people together.

Sabrina Van Zuiden, another friend of Brousseau's, says she is devastated by the news and refuses to think of him as just another crime statistic.

"He is not a 22-year-old man with a critical injury," he said. "He is Courtney. He is our friend. He is our loved one. He is a mainstay in our community."

According to a profile on the California YMCA Youth and Government program, where Brousseau volunteered, Brousseau graduated from the University of California at Berkeley and was employed on Twitter.

He wrote on Twitter minutes before the shooting, saying, "I just had a delicious burrito in Dolores Park and for a brief moment everything

I felt good ".

I just had a delicious burrito in Dolores Park and for a brief moment everything felt good pic.twitter.com/bTyWotvXDF – Courtney Brousseau (@cbrewsayso) May 2, 2020

Police described the suspects as two 20-year-old men who got out of their vehicle and opened fire. No arrests have been made in the shooting, which remains under investigation.