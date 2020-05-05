Sale of Dallas Mavericks facial coatings to benefit the Food Bank – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The Dallas Mavericks want you to show your team pride on your face … without face paint.

The Mavs and NBA are supporting COVID-19's ongoing relief efforts through the sale of Hardwood Classic face liners.

Proceeds from the sale of all the masks will be donated to the North Texas Food Bank, which has seen a dramatic increase in need since the COVID-19 pandemic.

%MINIFYHTMLe2872ca42e9b0e60d36e179a41c20dec12%

The NTFB estimates that at least 50% and up to 70% of the families served are new clients.

Since March 15, the NTFB has distributed more than 11 million pounds of food and 250,000 aid kits.

Additionally, the NBA and Forever Collectibles will make an additional donation to Feeding America in support of pandemic relief efforts.

Wearing a face covering follows the recommendation of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention that face cloth covers be used in public places to help delay the spread of COVID

All three reusable anti-dust face liners retail for $ 24.99 and will ship May 30.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources