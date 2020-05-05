Image: via Getty Image: via Getty

First the murder Hornets, now this: Ruth Bader Ginsburg is back at the hospital. Fortunately, it seems to be fine, but the Pandemic Bingo board is getting a bit too. mysteriously stacked.

CNN reports that Ginsburg is "resting comfortably" after undergoing non-surgical treatment for a girlrelated to lstone infection at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday. Ginsburg reportedly sought medical treatment Monday afternoon and evidence "He confirmed that he suffered from a gallstone that had migrated to his cystic duct, blocking it and causing an infection," according to a Supreme Court statement..

The infection is apparently benign, and the court says Ginsburg will only be in the hospital for "one or two days. "Still! Considering the myriad of health problems suffered by the Ginsburg poor in recent years, not to mention the large number of collective panic attacks that we as a nation have suffered from the sheer number of health problems suffered by Ginsburg, wI do not need this! OR this! We need this! AND this!

So once again pray to your deity or deities for RBG to heal quickly, since we are going to trust she to hold the strong for the next eight months to probably five years.