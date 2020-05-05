Russo Brothers Tap Chernin Group Vet Jason Bergsman as AGBO CEO – Up News Info

AGBO creators Joe and Anthony Russo have chosen Jason Bergsman to be the new CEO of the company. Bergsman will report to the Russo Brothers and direct all aspects of the Company's strategy and business operations.

AGBO was formed by the Russos while directing the last two installments of the Avengers series for the Marvel movies. AGBO was formed in 2017 with private funds to harness its strength in storytelling with an agnostic approach to distribution. His latest Avenges film Endgame became the highest grossing box office hit of all time, and the AGBO Extraction production is on its way to becoming the most-watched feature film on Netflix. Yesterday, Up News Info revealed that a sequel is in the formative stages.

Related story Joe Russo closes deal for 'Extraction 2' script, new Netflix installment Smash Chris Hemsworth Pic

Bergsman will oversee the expansion of this creative direction and the Company's next phase of growth as AGBO forges dynamic partnerships and innovates disruptive narrative on media platforms.

"We are delighted that Jason is joining the AGBO team and we are excited to be working with such a dynamic, progressive and successful person," said Co-Founder and President Joe Russo. "He brings a consistent and proven track record of business results to take our Company to its next stage of growth."

"We are confident that Jason fits AGBO perfectly and we welcome his leadership and passion for our business," added co-founder and President Anthony Russo. "Furthermore, we are proud to promote Angela, Jake and Nicholas, who have demonstrated incredible creativity, experience and skill during their successful periods at the Company."

"I am excited to partner with the Russo brothers to lead AGBO at such a crucial time in the development of the company," said Bergsman. "In today's changing film and television industries, AGBO is in a unique position to create lasting value through the unique creative leadership of Joe and Anthony, and the strength of the company's talented team. I look forward to building and executing the vision from Joe and Anthony. "

%MINIFYHTML5a1b9e8dc333826a40a89e47dd6c92ea12%

Bergsman will work alongside AGBO Vice Presidents Mike Larocca and Todd Makurath. Before joining AGBO, Bergsman was a founding member of The Chernin Group (TCG), where he served as a partner and executive vice president. At TCG, Bergsman focused primarily on creating digital media and consumer companies, in investment stages ranging from incubation to acquisition in later stages. Bergsman sits on the board of directors for MeatEater, a majority-owned outdoor lifestyle media brand of TCG, and among other investments, sits on the board of directors for Crunchyroll, the world's leading SVOD service for Japanese animation. (a division of Otter Media). In addition to his involvement in the formation and operation of Otter Media, Bergsman helped lead the financing of TCG and affiliated entities, including CA Media (a media investment vehicle controlled by TCG focused on India and Indonesia) and TCG Capital Management.

In addition, AGBO announced the promotions of two lifelong cohorts. Angela Otstot becomes President of Creative, Jake Aust becomes President of Physical Production and Nicholas Anglewicz at COO.

Angela Otstot joined AGBO in 2017 and served as vice president of AGBO's history department under Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely (scriptwriters for the Avengers and Captain America films, among others). Jake Aust joined AGBO in 2017, after a 20-year career as a producer, often having partnered with the Russo brothers. Nicholas Anglewicz joined AGBO in 2018 as EVP of Finance and Strategy, with experience in entertainment finance, production and distribution.

In addition to the release of Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth, this year's AGBO roster includes the Russo Brothers-directed drama. Cherry, starring Tom Holland and written by Angela Otstot; Sundance horror thriller Relic, starring Emily Mortimer; and Matthew Michael Carnahan's directorial debut City of a million soldiers.