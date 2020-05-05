Rudy Gobert has NSFW response to someone who said it caused the coronavirus to close

Rudy Gobert was quietly playing a game of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,quot; this week when someone in his chat brought out the coronavirus.

Gobert is often blamed for bringing the NBA season to a close, as he was the first known player to be diagnosed with COVID-19. His teammate, Donovan Mitchell, was also diagnosed with COVID-19 and many assumed that Gobert gave Mitchell the disease because he was reportedly "sloppy,quot; in the locker room.

MORE: Gobert comments on relationship with Mitchell

There's really no way of knowing if Gobert got sick, if he gave Mitchell COVID-19, or actually something. All we know is that they both tested positive for COVID-19. But that does not prevent some from continuing with the "Gobert is to blame,quot; narrative.

A Twitch user named "gbgator,quot; apparently left a comment on Gobert's stream with that theory. Since Gobert removed the comment (and probably banned the user), we can't see exactly what he said. But we can see another user's comment that provides some context.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/58/57/rudy-gobert-twitch-chat_tra9rw9o8kvv1np8ztrkfanx8.png?t=-454957247,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Then Gobert can be heard on the broadcast addressing "gbgator,quot;.

The Jazz Center says to the user, "Go to school, p—".

%MINIFYHTML0fe6ef26f2db8661b8e7ec46d7964b5512%

In other words, Gobert tells the user to educate himself.

Gobert was definitely careless with his actions by touching the journalists' microphones and reportedly he touched "other players and their belongings,quot; while ill. But these sporting events were to be canceled if Gobert got sick or not. If he wasn't going to be the first player, someone else would be.

The Jazz center later apologized for his actions.

"The first and most important thing is that I would like to publicly apologize to people that I could have put in danger," he said on Instagram. "At the time, I had no idea I was infected. I was sloppy and I have no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and makes everyone take this seriously. I will do my best to support the use of my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus. "

So while Gobert certainly didn't help things, he's not the only culprit that we don't have sports right now.