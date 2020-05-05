Rosie O & # 39; Donnell blames the use of & # 39; Crack Pipe & # 39; by Leif Garrett for his ban on his talk show

WENN

During an interview with & # 39; Watch What Happens Live & # 39; presenter Andy Cohen, the comedian admits to having placed & # 39; about five & # 39; stars in a list of & # 39; Do not ask back & # 39; for & # 39; The Rosie O & # 39; Donnell Show & # 39 ;.

Singer actor Leif Garrett had to be banned from returning as a guest in Rosie O & # 39; DonnellThe old daytime talk show after allegedly burning himself with a "crack pipe" behind the scenes.

The comedian reveals that she had "about five" stars that were placed on a "Don't Ask Back" list after appearances on "The Rosie O & # 39; Donnell Show," which ran from 1996 to 2002, and one Garrett was one of his least favorite guests. .

Sharing the story of how he was kicked off his set, O & # 39; Donnell said "Watch what happens live"host Andy Cohen"One guy, Leif Garrett, came up with a fresh wound from a pipe he used for crack. He somehow gnawed on it."

"So when I met him in the green room, he had a normal face and he came out (in front of the camera) a few minutes later and had a huge red mass of burns (sic) from being in the green room those 20 minutes. I didn't saw ".

"People who are in such bad shape shouldn't be on television."

Garrett, who has a long history of substance abuse, was a featured guest on "The Rosie O & # 39; Donnell Show" in 1999, shortly after the broadcast of his special VH1 Behind the Music. In the episode, he was confronted by former friend Roland Winkler, who had been paralyzed 20 years earlier when Garrett crashed his car under the influence.

Garrett, 58, made the headlines just two months after appearing on "The Rosie O & # 39; Donnell Show," when he was arrested for trying to buy drugs from undercover agents in Los Angeles.

He has been in and out of legal trouble ever since, but is said to be sober now.