Rick Ross sued for former child support indictment

Briana Camille, who is currently expecting her third child with the founder of Maybach Music, is suing the rapper for paternity and establishing support for his two children.

Rick Ross He is sued by his ex and pregnant baby mom Briana Camille. The social media star, who is currently expecting her third child with the rapper, has filed legal documents asking the court to legally name him as the father of her two children and to establish temporary and permanent child support for two kids.

In court documents obtained by BOSSIP, Briana also confirms the news that she is currently pregnant with her third child along with the registry executive. According to her complaint, the baby should be born in the fall.

Detailing her relationship with the founder of the Maybach Music Group, Brianna claims that although they were never married, they had lived together with their two children, Berkeley, 3, and Billion, 2, for the past two years. However, when they abruptly separated at the end of last year, she left her home and decided to raise her children alone. She said Ross signed the birth certificates for the two children.

Brianna is asking the judge to force the 44-year-old rap star to take a DNA test and pay her attorney's fees. Responding to her lawsuit, Rick's attorney says "The Boss" was the one who first contacted her for a DNA test and has always been supporting her two older children.

Rozay claims she has already done her part for the DNA test, but Briana left the day and got up. Briana accuses Rick of having someone else take the test for him.

However, Rick's attorney, Leron Rogers, tells Bossip that the exes have reached an agreement on the DNA test and Briana is expected to take the test sometime this week. "Mr. Roberts has always cared for his children, and that is his intention here as well," says the attorney. "We hope to work through the process in the most efficient way possible."

Rick is now asking the judge to drop Briana's lawsuit, arguing that she never personally delivered the papers to him. Furthermore, he claims that he did not live at the address where the process server delivered the documentation. The couple was supposed to appear in court last week, but the judge had to recuse himself at the last minute because he was involved in another case involving Briana.

The news of Briana's pregnancy came out last week. The news was a surprise since Rick is currently dating another woman, Dejroune, also known as "Dej". According to Gossip of the City, which first reported the news, Rozay is actually romantically involved with various women.