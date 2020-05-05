Rick Ross' baby mom Briana Camille sues him for paternity and child support!

Briana Camille is reportedly pregnant with Rick Ross' baby and has reportedly filed a lawsuit against him seeking paternity and support for the two children they already share.

According to documents obtained by BOSSIP, Camille said that although they were never married, she had been living with Ross and their two children, Berkeley, 3 and Billion, 2 for the past two years. She left her shared house last year and moved to her own place, taking her children with her.

The store also says that although she asked a judge to force the rapper to take a DNA test and pay her lawyer's fees, the rapper claims that he was the one who initially approached her to take a DNA test and has always been supporting the children in question

Bossip says the baby in question is expected in the fall.