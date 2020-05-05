Rick Ross' baby mom Briana Camille sues him for paternity and child support!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Briana Camille is reportedly pregnant with Rick Ross' baby and has reportedly filed a lawsuit against him seeking paternity and support for the two children they already share.

According to documents obtained by BOSSIP, Camille said that although they were never married, she had been living with Ross and their two children, Berkeley, 3 and Billion, 2 for the past two years. She left her shared house last year and moved to her own place, taking her children with her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here