Remembering Derek Smith, a Celtics teammate lost to injury and time

It's a delight to see Bird's virtuous shooter and geometric genius come through again as the details of an old game unfold.

It's also a delight to remember that Robert Parish was a silent storm, Kevin McHale unleashed later moves that laughed in front of a double team, and Reggie Lewis was … well, he was so good, and it still hurts watch him and think what he should. have been.

And sometimes, you meet someone almost forgotten and yet you are so worthy of being well remembered.

Do you remember Derek Smith? I hope you do, because he deserves it. And if you don't, I hope this helps explain why you should.

I heard that some of you asked about Smith after NBC Sports Boston reissued the decisive Game 5 of the 1991 playoff series between the Celtics and the Pacers.

That's really a classic game: Bird hits his head on the court so late in the second quarter that game-by-game presenter Marv Albert later said it was the kind of hit he had previously heard only in boxing matches.

Larry, being Larry, returned in the third quarter and enlightened the Pacers, including sniper Chuck Person, who was pretending to be Bird's rival, with a tour de force performance when the Celtics pulled away.

Bird was the conqueror that day, but he had an unlikely partner. Smith, who played just 12 games for the Celtics that year, two in the regular season and 10 in the playoffs, scored 12 points, blocked Person in the second half, was the recipient of a pair of lovely Bird assists, and received a big hug and a big cheer from the Garden fans when he left in the last inconsequential moments.

Larry Bird hit his head on the parquet floor in that memorable playoff victory over the Pacers. —Bill Greene / Globe Staff

If you didn't know better, you might have thought he was a Celtics legend because of his reception that day.

But it wasn't. He is an expert in NBA history, and few of you, when you saw this game again, did not remember him.

That's understandable: He never played for the Celtics or the NBA again after that postseason. A career that was once extremely promising, one that saw him win the accolades of a young man named Michael Jordan, was derailed by a serious knee injury in 1985 while with the Clippers.

Smith bounced from Sacramento to Philadelphia, his knee never fully recovered, until he bounced off the Celtics in December 1990 at age 29, hoping he could catch lightning in a bottle and do just what he did during that satisfying setback against the Pacers. : Hold on long enough to have a significant impact in the playoffs.

There should have been much more to his story, but an even more severe cruelty intervened. Five years after this game, while on a cruise with his family (including a son, Nolan, who would play Duke and briefly in the NBA), he died of a heart attack at age 34.

ESPN's Michael Wilbon, then in The Washington Post, wrote a beautiful column about Smith, who was on the Bullets coaching staff at the time of his death, in the days after his death.

"Derek Smith's voice usually sounded like his conscience," Wilbon wrote for the July 11, 1996 editions. "Eat appropriately. Rest. Be a better listener, a better communicator. Work harder. Be tougher. Play better. smarter. Sacrifice. His world was professional basketball, so it sounded like a basketball conscience. But it was also the voice of a loving husband and father. It was a voice that had to be behind the scenes to hear why Smith was an assistant coach, a lieutenant, for the most part unnoticed by the camera and the crowd. But he was a young voice, one with old-fashioned values, but new ideas on how to implement them. He was a prepared voice, strong and meaningless You would have liked to respect him on time because he was growing in stature and respect, except we will never have that pleasure because Derek Smith is dead. At 34. "

That column always stayed with me; For years, I kept it with other sports writing clips that affected me in some way in a long lost manila folder. I recently called Wilbon to ask him what he remembered about Smith, hoping his feelings and memories hadn't faded in the years that Smith left. They did not.

"Man, Derek was going to be a star as a player, and he was going to be a star as a coach," Wilbon said. "It had all the mental, psychological and emotional stones you want from a player. I just had it. He was the right kind of friend. Throughout your life, you don't know many people like him.

"It's sad. People don't know who he is now. People don't know players like that anymore. Everyone always says, 'He played before I was born.' Well, so what? Babe Ruth was dead before I was born. That doesn't mean I don't know what he did. "

Smith's old teammates from his too-short beak like Clipper remember what it was, albeit terribly, mockingly brief, and what it may have been. "Oh he was special," said Cedric Maxwell, a teammate in the Clippers 1985-86. “Huge hands, a great touch around the hoop, could pierce through people bigger than him, and he was absolutely fearless. He was one of my boys, a great person and a player. "

Marques Johnson, the big UCLA and Bucks star who was also his teammate with the Clippers, offered a memory via Twitter.

He played with Derek when we were Clippers and averaged 27ppg or so to start the season. Huge hands and feet, he worked very hard on skill development. Our early season showdown against the Bulls and MJ was a classic battle. Tragic loss when he passed away. Excellent teammate and friend.

RIP – Marques Johnson (@ olskool888) April 16, 2020

In 1984-85, Smith averaged 22 points per game while shooting 53 percent from the field. That included a game in November 1984 in which he scored 33 points on 12-of-17 shooting against a certain Chicago Bulls rookie. The next season, Smith got off to an even better start, averaging 27.1 points per game in his first nine games, and earned this accolade from Jordan after his second matchup in October 1985.

"Derek Smith is the most underrated player in the NBA," Jordan told the Los Angeles Times. "I predict he will be part of the All-Star team this year. He has all the tools to be a great player, except one."

Jordan was asked what Smith was missing.

"It doesn't have the media attention," Jordan said.

Just five games after winning another showdown with Jordan and earning his praise, his career hit the field during a November game against the Sonics. On a trip to the hoop at the end of the game, Smith collapsed to the ground, clutching his left knee and screaming in pain. He had suffered severely damaged cartilage that required removal. He later described the injury as a "bursting firecracker."

The knee was never okay again. He was rehabilitating from another surgery years later when the Celtics signed him in December 1990, coveting his toughness and veteran presence. "It would be a very good choice for the Celtics," said Charles Barkley, his teammate with the Sixers for two years. "Give them credit. It would be a good choice for anyone. "

Smith played just two games in the regular season for the Celtics, and expressed his frustration after the first because he didn't think he was ready to return. But that night against the Pacers, with Chuck Person flapping his gums and punching long 3s and the season pending, Smith gave the Celtics everything they had and everything they needed. He scored 12 points in 22 minutes on the season, grabbed a couple of rebounds and used five fouls, most of them deployed to thwart Person. It did not escape Bird's attention.

"Bird kept talking about Smith, kept clasping his hands or hugging him," Wilbon wrote on the occasion of Smith's death. "… And afterward, Smith summed up his basketball odyssey as eloquently as possible. When asked about his role in the twilight of his career, Smith said: 'There was a time when I couldn't protect a soul and I got paid to score 22 points per game. Now, I can only find the basket when I'm totally alone. Larry found me walking around there a couple of times … It's another chapter. "

Wilbon said this week: “Boys like Larry and Magic (Johnson) would just hang on to guys like him. Because he was mature enough to have all the old school stuff without being old. She had the makeup they wanted. You could see why Larry and the boys in that group had loved him. In a way, he had Celtic written on it.

Smith's moment in the garden was fleeting. The Celtics lost in the next round to the Pistons, and Smith did not play in Game 6. He was expected to return next season ("He hasn't seen the real Derek Smith yet," he said of coach Chris Ford). But the knee didn't cooperate, and on November 7, 1991, the Celtics ended the suspense when they signed veteran guard Rickey Green to fill his spot on the list.

"It was a fun experience for me, and I wish it would have lasted longer," said Smith, who never played another NBA game. "But I think I helped them be a better playoff team."

It helped more than that. Derek Smith, probably unlikely for everyone but himself, helped them win perhaps the most memorable playoff series of Bird's late career.

For one night, it was as if he had been a Celtic for life.

Looking at it again, 29 years after that special game and 24 years after his death, I will do my best to remember him as if he were.