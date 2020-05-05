Rehabilitation center investigating Scott Disick's photo leak after threat of lawsuit

WENN

The heads of the All Points North Lodge in Colorado respond quickly after the reality television star threatened to file a lawsuit over the leak of his photos.

The heads of the rehabilitation clinic. Scott Disick Last week, they came to ask for help and were "sick" from leaked news and photos of their time there.

The "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star retired from the All Points North Lodge in Colorado on Monday May 4, 2020 after details of his whereabouts and a photo of him at the facility appeared in the media.

His lawyer Marty SingerHe has since threatened to sue the clinic bosses, while Scott's aides told TMZ that they were sure the leak came from a staff member.

Now Noah Nordheimer, the president and CEO of All Points North Lodge, has broken his silence, revealing that an investigation into the leaked information is ongoing.

"My team and I are aware of information published on May 4, 2020 by the Daily Mail and other media sources about All Points North (APN) Lodge," he said in a statement to E! News. "The protection of our clients' personal and confidential information is of utmost importance to us. It is APN's strict policy not to publicly disclose specific patient information, even if a particular client is being treated or not in our facilities, or has asked about our services. "

"If it is determined that any information related to a client was ever obtained from APN's facilities and provided to a media outlet, APN will take all available legal action against that person, including cooperation with law enforcement and other authorities. governmental ".

"The APN Lodge team is overwhelmingly a group that dedicates their lives to improving others and any publication that reports on the struggles of an individual's life without their consent scares us."