Red Cross, AAA team up for virtual blood donation campaign – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Critical supply is running low and AAA Michigan is stepping in to raise awareness and money.

"YESDue to the Covid-19 pandemic, many blood pulses across the country have been canceled and there is still a great need for blood, "said AAA Michigan spokesman Adrienne Woodland.

One way to give back is to wear a mask, put on your sleeve, and donate blood to help the American Red Cross.

TThe Sleeves Up campaign is asking you to give what you can and commit to donating during the virtual blood boost.

"The American Red Cross is encouraging people to attend scheduled blood donation appointments and to make new blood donation appointments for the next few weeks to ensure a stable blood supply during the Covid-19 pandemic," Woodland said.

%MINIFYHTML78fbd9d0d3080b40938099437599a5f212%

TThe goal: get 900 pints of blood and raise $ 100,000.

AAA is pushing for this effort to be successful by matching income of up to $ 50,000.

"Aand it will help ensure that we still have a stable blood supply and that you know that the blood is perishable and cannot be stored in stock, so it is important that we keep those donations regular, "Woodland said.

To make a pledge and schedule a donation, visit here.

TThe campaign runs until May 9.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related