Really Original Bosses Glenda Hersh and Steven Weinstock Renew Agreement – Up News Info

Glenda Hersh and Steven Weinstock have renewed their agreements to remain co-chairs and co-chairs of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Really Original Producer.

Originally, the couple founded True Entertainment in 2000, before it was acquired by Endemol Shine in 2003 and merged with the original Endemol Shine North America media in 2017.

The New York-based company produces a series of reality hits; In addition to The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Potomac, it does Shahs of Sunset, Swamp People, Summer House, Basketball Wives, the Tattoo artist franchise, The last cowboy, Produced with Taylor Sheridan and Bravo & # 39; s Family karma.

"For the past two decades, Glenda and Steven's record in unscripted space has been second to none and we are delighted that they have continued with us for many years," said Cris Abrego, CEO, Endemol Shine North America. “They both have very strong business acumen and, since we formed Truly Original three years ago, Glenda and Steven have taken their creativity and productivity to new levels, strengthening their large franchises and launching numerous innovative original series. I know there are many more great stories ahead for the Truly Original team. "

Hersh and Weinstock added that, despite all the "changes" and "interruptions," the unscripted world is still a "uniquely creative, compelling and surprising industry" and they are eager to get started on the next chapter.

"We are very proud of the first-class team of creatives, producers, executives and employees who are truly original: their talent and dedication have fueled the company and enabled us to grow and prosper," they added. "We are very fortunate to be in the Endemol Shine family, who have always given us creative freedom to take risks and make great changes and have given us their full support. We are also grateful for the wonderful partnership of our network and broadcast colleagues and we are more committed than ever to collaborate in programming that entertains and excites their audiences.