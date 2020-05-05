Rays minor league hitter Blake Bivens talks about murder of 3 family members – Up News Info

Home Local News Rays minor league hitter Blake Bivens talks about murder of 3 family...

DANVILLE, Va. – Tampa Bay Rays minor league player Blake Bivens says he learned about the death of three family members via social media last summer.

Speaking publicly of what is believed to be the first time about the death of August 28, wife Emily, 1-year-old son Culle and mother-in-law Joan Bernard, Bivens recalled details of traveling to his home in Keeling, Virginia, from Chattanooga. , Tennessee, where he had been on a road trip with the Rays' Double-A Montgomery affiliate.

The 24-year-old pitcher's brother-in-law, Matthew Bernard, was arrested, charged with three counts of murder and is awaiting trial.

Bivens spoke for more than 30 minutes Sunday with Acting Pastor Travis Gore of The River Church during a conversation broadcast live on Facebook.

The athlete said his faith helped him cope with the deaths.

“The only thing I really remember about the whole plane trip is that I went through periods. I just stared at the back of the seat the whole time, trying to think about what I hear, "Bivens said.

"It's almost like, 'This is not really happening'. I was more in shock. I would go through periods of tremors," he said. "Then I would start to lose it a little bit and I would collapse and cry. It was like a kind of circle. Airplane travel seemed to last forever. "

Bivens said he initially feared something was wrong when he woke up that day and that he had not received a text message from his wife.

