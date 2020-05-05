Rays minor league hitter Blake Bivens talks about murder of 3 family members – Up News Info

DANVILLE, Va. – Tampa Bay Rays minor league player Blake Bivens says he learned about the death of three family members via social media last summer.

Speaking publicly of what is believed to be the first time about the death of August 28, wife Emily, 1-year-old son Culle and mother-in-law Joan Bernard, Bivens recalled details of traveling to his home in Keeling, Virginia, from Chattanooga. , Tennessee, where he had been on a road trip with the Rays' Double-A Montgomery affiliate.

The 24-year-old pitcher's brother-in-law, Matthew Bernard, was arrested, charged with three counts of murder and is awaiting trial.

Bivens spoke for more than 30 minutes Sunday with Acting Pastor Travis Gore of The River Church during a conversation broadcast live on Facebook.

The athlete said his faith helped him cope with the deaths.

“The only thing I really remember about the whole plane trip is that I went through periods. I just stared at the back of the seat the whole time, trying to think about what I hear, "Bivens said.

"It's almost like, 'This is not really happening'. I was more in shock. I would go through periods of tremors," he said. "Then I would start to lose it a little bit and I would collapse and cry. It was like a kind of circle. Airplane travel seemed to last forever. "

Bivens said he initially feared something was wrong when he woke up that day and that he had not received a text message from his wife.

Concern grew when he was unable to reach her and she found out on Facebook that her brother-in-law was being searched by the police. He returned to social media, looking for information, while sitting at the Chattanooga airport.

“The first headline I see is that two women and a young child were gone. I knew right away that it was them, ”Bivens said. “I discovered that my family had disappeared in a Facebook headline. I immediately started screaming in the middle of the airport. "

The pitcher said the trip home "could have been much worse for me,quot; if he hadn't been accompanied by three members of the Rays' organization, including Montgomery manager Morgan Ensberg.

"I think the most difficult time for me was when I got home and entered my son's room for the first time and realized that I would never see him on this earth again," Bivens said. "That was the worst moment of my life. Nothing will ever feel what I felt at the time. "